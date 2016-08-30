MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Suicide bomber kills 54 in Yemen attack- health ministry
* German Incirlik visit depends on stance on "genocide" vote- Turkish minister
* Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute -Iraqi spokesman
* Islamic State claims suicide bombing at Iraqi wedding
* More than 70 tents burnt down in Iraqi refugee camp - UNHCR
* U.S. drone enters Iran's airspace, leaves after warning -Tasnim
* German vice chancellor says can't see Turkey in EU anytime soon
* Syrian rebels make gains in northern Hama province, capture strategic town
* U.S. tries to stop feuding allies from unraveling Syria strategy
* Obama to meet Turkey's Erdogan in China on Sept 4
* Libyan forces say Islamic State beaten back in Sirte
* Turkish forces deepen push into Syria, draw U.S. rebuke over their target
* U.S. Defense Secretary calls on Turkey not to target Syria rebels
* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen council head hails peace push, wants Saudis to "feel pain"
* Libya's NOC warns budget delays causing oil output losses
* Lebanon's trash crisis threatens return in summer heat
* International experts in Egypt to inspect Metrojet wreckage -statement
* Saudi Telecom, Lebara KSA in Egypt this week to discuss 4G licence, official says
* FAO respects Egypt ergot reversal despite international standards
* Egypt's parliament chief refers wheat corruption report to prosecutor general
* Egyptian parliament approves value-added tax at 13 percent
* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction
* Rockets hit Saudi border town as Yemen war flares anew
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to expand global refining portfolio
* Dubai's ruler orders management shake-up after absences
* UAE's NMC Health expands into Saudi, raises 2017 EBITDA forecast
* BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC to reach oil output capacity of 3.5 mln bpd by end 2018 -official
* Dubai utility DEWA says no fundraising plans for 2016 or 2017
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi fund ADIA appoints Beaton global operations head
* MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)