FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 30, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce as investors second-guess Fed again

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar outperforms, rest of region sluggish

* Oil prices rise as dollar retreats from two-week high

* Bargain hunters keep gold steady, eye U.S. jobs data

* Suicide bomber kills 54 in Yemen attack- health ministry

* German Incirlik visit depends on stance on "genocide" vote- Turkish minister

* Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute -Iraqi spokesman

* Islamic State claims suicide bombing at Iraqi wedding

* More than 70 tents burnt down in Iraqi refugee camp - UNHCR

* U.S. drone enters Iran's airspace, leaves after warning -Tasnim

* German vice chancellor says can't see Turkey in EU anytime soon

* Syrian rebels make gains in northern Hama province, capture strategic town

* U.S. tries to stop feuding allies from unraveling Syria strategy

* Obama to meet Turkey's Erdogan in China on Sept 4

* Libyan forces say Islamic State beaten back in Sirte

* Turkish forces deepen push into Syria, draw U.S. rebuke over their target

* U.S. Defense Secretary calls on Turkey not to target Syria rebels

* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen council head hails peace push, wants Saudis to "feel pain"

* Libya's NOC warns budget delays causing oil output losses

* Lebanon's trash crisis threatens return in summer heat

EGYPT

* International experts in Egypt to inspect Metrojet wreckage -statement

* Saudi Telecom, Lebara KSA in Egypt this week to discuss 4G licence, official says

* FAO respects Egypt ergot reversal despite international standards

* Egypt's parliament chief refers wheat corruption report to prosecutor general

* Egyptian parliament approves value-added tax at 13 percent

* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rockets hit Saudi border town as Yemen war flares anew

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to expand global refining portfolio

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ruler orders management shake-up after absences

* UAE's NMC Health expands into Saudi, raises 2017 EBITDA forecast

* BRIEF-UAE's ADNOC to reach oil output capacity of 3.5 mln bpd by end 2018 -official

* Dubai utility DEWA says no fundraising plans for 2016 or 2017

* MOVES-Abu Dhabi fund ADIA appoints Beaton global operations head

* MOVES-UAE bank Mashreq appoints Pella to head investment unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.