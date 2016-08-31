MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead of U.S. jobs data, oil slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but turnover low; Egypt climbs

* Oil prices dip on stronger dollar; rise in U.S. crude stocks data

* Gold near two-month lows on rate hike worries

* U.S. lauds fragile respite between Turkey, Kurdish fighters in Syria

* Turkey detains more journalists in coup round-up - report

* Kremlin: Putin to meet Turkey's Erdogan, UK's May, Saudi's bin Salman in China

* Key Islamic State leader killed in apparent U.S. strike in Syria

* Libya oil guards say to close two oilfields over payment delays

* Iran plans first phase of oil deal tenders from Sept - SHANA

* Fire at South Pars gas field under control - Iranian state media

* U.N. says 10,000 killed in Yemen war, far more than other estimates

* Iraq blacklists tankers involved in shipping Kurdish crude

* Oil fires cast black cloud over Iraqi town retaken from Islamic State

* Iraq's Qayyara oil fields won't return to production before Mosul retaken - spokesman

* Iraq to support oil output freeze at OPEC meeting - PM

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on black market

* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil -trade

* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of 893 million Egyptian pounds

* Egyptian parliament approves long-awaited church building law

* Egypt approves tax resolution law aimed at easing investment disputes

* Egyptian parliament's human rights chief resigns

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia signs initial deals with China on prince's visit

* Saudi Electricity seen delaying Jeddah expansion, presses on with Riyadh plant- sources

* Saudi Arabia's Bank Al Bilad prices 2 bln riyal sukuk issue

* Motiva says Shell, Saudi Aramco to split assets on April 1, 2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emirates Islamic Bank prices $250 mln sukuk tap

* Fire hits 28-floor Abu Dhabi tower under construction

QATAR

* Qatar central bank invites bids for 1 bln riyal T-bills

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's al-Wefaq opposition appeals dissolution ruling - Wefaq official (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)