MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 1

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, crude steadies; US jobs in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar falls before FTSE list, Egypt up on reform
* Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar despite bigger-than-expected US stock build
* Gold above 2-month lows as dollar slip
* Mideast funds become more wary of bonds, Qatar stocks
* Iranian Revolutionary Guards arrest another Iranian-American
* Turkish interior minister quits, after string of attacks
* Libyan forces prepare for last push against Islamic State in Sirte
* Turkey wants to 'cleanse' strip of territory on Syrian border
* Iran's Khamenei says need to boost offensive military capabilities
* Algeria sees growth at 3.5 pct in 2016, reserves start to stabilise
* OPEC oil output rises 40,000 bpd in August - Reuters survey
* Saudi Arabia says Houthis will not be allowed to take over Yemen
* Egypt's GASC cancels wheat tender as ergot policy bites
* Shell announces new natural gas discoveries in Egypt's Western Desert
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 17.95 pct in July -central bank
* Telecom Egypt acquires 4G mobile license
* Saudi Arabia weighing a full pipeline of bonds to follow $15 bln debt sale in October- FT
* Saudi Arabia doesn't target specific level of oil output - Falih
* China may open share markets to Saudi Aramco - S.Arabia's Falih
* Saudi Electricity Co plans to privitise assets by year end - Chairman
* Saudi British Bank says board approves dividend distribution
* Saudi Aramco sets Sept propane price at $295 a tonne
* UAE's Al Jaber to sell contractor, leverage hotel in debt plan - sources
* Opera house adds upmarket touch to Dubai's tourist appeal
* UAE bankruptcy law may be finalised by end-2016
* Dubai's Emaar Properties mandates banks for possible USD sukuk
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA says CFO Gillon exits, replaced by Ahbabi on acting basis
* Dubai crude Aug average at $43.702/bbl, up from July - traders
* Qatar Airways plans large aircraft order soon - CEO
* Fly economy class: even wealthy Qataris taste austerity
* Qatar National Bank to price benchmark bond on Wednesday
* Oman crude OSP rises to $44.02/bbl for October
* AFC refuses recognition for new Kuwait governing body (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)