a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 5
#Intel
September 5, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as US jobs report lowers chance of Fed Sept hike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf up as foreign investor limits eased

* Crude edges down on oil glut worries

* Gold steady in wake of disappointing jobs data

* Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo as Turkish-backed fighters drive IS from border

* Turkey to invest $3.4 bln in rebuilding southeast, PM says

* Yemen's Aden oil refinery resumes operations

* Three Iranian banks to open branches in Munich - paper

* Iran ready to raise oil output to 4 mln bpd depending on demand -NIOC

* To Iranian eyes, Kurdish unrest spells Saudi incitement

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar

* Egyptian T-bill yields rise at Sunday's auction

* Egypt's Eastern Company board approves $84 mln capital hike

* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $16.564 bln end-August

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi state fund plans stake in big industrial zone-source

* Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj

* Saudi-Russia cooperation will help oil market - deputy crown prince

* Saudi Aramco IPO may list on Tokyo Stock Exchange - Nikkei

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai plans $20 billion district, but gives few details

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank to open Cuba office in expansion drive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
