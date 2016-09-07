MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 1-year high as soft US data quells Fed hike talk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in quiet trade, Saudi rebound fades
* Oil edges up, gains limited amid scepticism over freeze deal
* Gold steady as weak US data dampens Fed rate hike hopes
* Iran vessel 'harasses,' sails close to U.S. Navy ship in Gulf-U.S. officials
* U.S. sees progress in Syria talks with Russia, expects meeting soon
* With Syria "safe zone" plan, Turkey faces diplomatic balancing act
* Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU talks
* Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts
* Turkey downplays risks from Gulen-linked companies as new firm seized
* Iraq raises October Basra Light crude OSP by 90 cents per barrel
* Iran to raise shipments of cleaner diesel from 2017 -sources
* Turkey's wealth fund won't hamper fiscal discipline - finance minister
* Iraq puts out more oil fires at northern field, some still burning
* Iran plans to complete new oil export terminal by year-end
* Russian experts due in Cairo on Wednesday to decide on resumption of flights
* Egypt agrees to international arbitration in next phase of solar scheme
* Egypt's FIHC buys 15,000 tonnes soyoil, no sunflower oil purchased
* Military man named supply minister for top wheat importer Egypt
* Barclays Egypt attracts two bidders in sale process - sources
* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale and on black market
* Egypt's GASC says seeking European origin white sugar
* Egypt's central bank brings forward treasury bill, bond auctions
* Saudi formin says would go along with a freeze if oil producers agree one
* Saudi's ADC weighs bid for land rig operator Dalma -sources
* Moody's: Strong Islamic retail franchise drives profitability for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank despite tougher operating conditions
* Saudi Arabia to weigh canceling $20 bln of projects - Bloomberg
* Saudi's Ma'aden says begins trial operations at ammonia plant
* Emirates jet hit by shifting winds before hard landing, fire - inquiry
* Dubai's Emaar Properties targets 10-yr sukuk sale on Weds -leads
* UAE's Eagle Hills talking with banks on $150 mln Rabat project
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala CEO doesn't rule out more M&A -Sky News Arabia
* New UAE bankruptcy law to spare bad-debt executives jail time
* FIFA says ethics committee opens proceedings against Qatari official
* Qatar August inflation edges up to 2.9 percent
* Maintenance to delay loadings at Qatar's al-Shaheen oilfield -Maersk
* U.S. urges Bahrain to free jailed rights campaigner Nabeel Rajab
* Russia considers LNG supplies to Bahrain
* Key executive at Bahrain's Bank ABC to depart in early 2017 - memo
* Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)