a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 18
September 18, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Financials drag stocks lower on Deutsche Bank fine risk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall on oil, track global trend

* Oil hits multi-week lows on glut worry; gasoline surges

* Gold slides to two-week low after U.S. inflation data

* U.S.-led forces strike Syrian troops, prompting emergency U.N. meeting

* Russia, U.S. tensions spill over at U.N. meeting on Syria

* Israeli forces say killed three assailants in East Jerusalem, West Bank

* U.S. removes defunct Saudi-linked American charity from blacklist

* Turkey detains four for suspected plot against British, German embassies -official

* India's Iran oil imports surge to highest in at least 15 yrs in Aug

* OPEC chief: Algiers meeting not for "decision making" -Algerian state media

* U.N. chief calls Netanyahu's 'ethnic cleansing' video 'outrageous'

* Houthis study U.S. truce proposal for Yemen-source

* EXCLUSIVE-Tankers seized in Yemen port, risking deeper import crisis

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman weaken as most refiners complete November purchases

* Paralympics-Iranian cyclist death casts pall over Games

EGYPT

* Wheat suppliers shun Egypt as more grain rejected abroad

* Egypt takes delivery of second French Mistral warship

* Egypt to send team to Russia to discuss trade restrictions -ministry

* Egyptian court approves asset freezes in high-profile NGO trial

* TNT traces on EgyptAir plane debris split investigators - Le Figaro

* Russia to stop fruit and vegetable imports from Egypt on Sept. 22 -Ifax

* EU wheat consolidates, Egypt deadlock a focus

* Egypt rejects 60,000-tonne Russian wheat shipment at Novorossiisk

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Oct. 15-25 shipment

* IMF sees "productive" talks on Egypt loans with China, Saudi Arabia

* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Saudi Eastern Province -Arabiya TV

* Saudi investor Olayan's Credit Suisse holding rises to 10.72 pct

* Japan PM adviser says no gov't plan to invest in Saudi Aramco

* MEDIA-MPs demand halt in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia - FT

* Saudi, Yemen forces clash on border, combatants say

* Saudi prince warns Iran against using force to pursue rivalry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Rotary Engineering Rotary Engineering secures contracts worth S$64 mln

OMAN

* Oman-Iran gas pipeline cost to rise due to new route -source

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH sells remaining 18 pct of Leeds United

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
