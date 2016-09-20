MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks waver as investors nervously await Fed, BOJ
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slumps ahead of FTSE inclusion, Saudi drops on austerity concerns
* Oil slips as Venezuela says market is 10 pct oversupplied
* Gold retains strength ahead of Fed meeting
* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens after sole window trade
* Turkey's Erdogan: US should 'not harbor a terrorist' like cleric Gulen
* Air strikes hit aid convoy as Syria says ceasefire over
* Algeria says any OPEC extraordinary meeting may be before November
* Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis
* Libya's NOC calls for end to blockade of western oil pipelines
* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
* UN seeks access to Syrian refugees to probe war crimes
* Yemen's cenbank has to move from capital Sanaa - new governor
* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bond auction
* Egypt's GASC cancels third tender amid ergot standoff
* Egypt to start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week
* Egypt expects 2-3 IPOs in first year of privatisation plan - NI Capital CEO
* Egypt to issue international bonds in October or November
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.622 mln bpd in July
* Aramco awards major gas pipeline work to Saudi KAD
* Saudi Arabia says arrests 17 Islamic State attack plotters
* Riyad Bank CEO to retire, deputy to take over role
* Saudi Aramco plans maintenance at two refineries in Nov-Dec
* Saudi Telecom said to mull options for stake in Malaysia's Maxis- Bloomberg
* Saudi Electricity Co says signs 5 bln riyal financing for projects
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala weighs options for $2 bln buyout portfolio - BBG
* Abu Dhabi to introduce new regulations for ride-hailing apps
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* WH Ireland says Kuwaiti investors looking to buy stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)