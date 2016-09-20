MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks waver as investors nervously await Fed, BOJ

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slumps ahead of FTSE inclusion, Saudi drops on austerity concerns

* Oil slips as Venezuela says market is 10 pct oversupplied

* Gold retains strength ahead of Fed meeting

* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens after sole window trade

* Turkey's Erdogan: US should 'not harbor a terrorist' like cleric Gulen

* Air strikes hit aid convoy as Syria says ceasefire over

* Algeria says any OPEC extraordinary meeting may be before November

* Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis

* Libya's NOC calls for end to blockade of western oil pipelines

* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays

* UN seeks access to Syrian refugees to probe war crimes

* Yemen's cenbank has to move from capital Sanaa - new governor

EGYPT

* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bond auction

* Egypt's GASC cancels third tender amid ergot standoff

* Egypt to start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week

* Egypt expects 2-3 IPOs in first year of privatisation plan - NI Capital CEO

* Egypt to issue international bonds in October or November

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.622 mln bpd in July

* Aramco awards major gas pipeline work to Saudi KAD

* Saudi Arabia says arrests 17 Islamic State attack plotters

* Riyad Bank CEO to retire, deputy to take over role

* Saudi Aramco plans maintenance at two refineries in Nov-Dec

* Saudi Telecom said to mull options for stake in Malaysia's Maxis- Bloomberg

* Saudi Electricity Co says signs 5 bln riyal financing for projects

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala weighs options for $2 bln buyout portfolio - BBG

* Abu Dhabi to introduce new regulations for ride-hailing apps

KUWAIT

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system

* WH Ireland says Kuwaiti investors looking to buy stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)