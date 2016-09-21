FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 21
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar gains after FTSE inclusion, Saudi near technical support level

* Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm Japan imports

* Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions

* Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, U.S. officials say

* Moody's: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance despite subdued sukuk issuance

* Jordan's rebranded Islamists seen staging election comeback

* South African McDonald's Corp franchise sold to Middle Eastern company

* Yemen's Houthis criticise exiled government's central bank move

* Turkish government end-August debt stock at 710.9 bln lira -Treasury

* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays

* OPEC chief: oil market stabilisation deal may last one year -RIA

* Libya's AGOCO raises output to 210,000 bpd as two fields restart - spokesman

* Credit Agricole hires Sfeir as returns M&A advisory to the Gulf - sources

* Emerging equity rally brightens IPO outlook

* Iraqi forces launch operation to drive Islamic State from town south of Mosul

* New Platts Middle East fuel price assessment may lead to pricing hub

* India set to buy Iran oil for emergency reserves -sources

EGYPT

* Egyptian court hands nine policemen jail terms for assaulting doctors

* Egypt trade gap narrowing on the back of import measures -trade minister

* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on black market

* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates on Thurs by 50 to 200 basis points

* Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat policy - Ifax

* Egypt says it will start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House presses Congress on bill allowing 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia

* Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough opposition

* Saudi Binladin seeks second extension on Grand Mosque loan

* Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack alarm, incident over

* Saudi Aramco says fire out at Ras Tanura oil terminal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi solar power project attracts cost-effective bid -ADWEA

* Dubai Aerospace to buy 80 pct stake in Jordan maintenance firm

* Dubai's Gulf Navigation looks to end creditor woes with debt cut

QATAR

* Qatar's emir, a U.S. ally, assails Obama's Syria policy

* Qatari Telco Ooredoo denies it is selling stake in Indonesian business

* Qatar's second bond sale this year signals easing liquidity

* Qatar Financial Center to move to new complex open to foreign, local firms

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain 2nd qtr GDP growth slows to 2.5 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti group KEH takes 23 pct stake in WH Ireland for 8.45 mln stg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.