MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar gains after FTSE inclusion, Saudi near technical support level

* Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm Japan imports

* Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions

* Russian aircraft believed to hit Syria convoy, U.S. officials say

* Moody's: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance despite subdued sukuk issuance

* Jordan's rebranded Islamists seen staging election comeback

* South African McDonald's Corp franchise sold to Middle Eastern company

* Yemen's Houthis criticise exiled government's central bank move

* Turkish government end-August debt stock at 710.9 bln lira -Treasury

* Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays

* OPEC chief: oil market stabilisation deal may last one year -RIA

* Libya's AGOCO raises output to 210,000 bpd as two fields restart - spokesman

* Credit Agricole hires Sfeir as returns M&A advisory to the Gulf - sources

* Emerging equity rally brightens IPO outlook

* Iraqi forces launch operation to drive Islamic State from town south of Mosul

* New Platts Middle East fuel price assessment may lead to pricing hub

* India set to buy Iran oil for emergency reserves -sources

EGYPT

* Egyptian court hands nine policemen jail terms for assaulting doctors

* Egypt trade gap narrowing on the back of import measures -trade minister

* Egypt pound stable at regular dollar sale, weaker on black market

* Egypt central bank seen hiking rates on Thurs by 50 to 200 basis points

* Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat policy - Ifax

* Egypt says it will start talks on $2 bln loan from China next week

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House presses Congress on bill allowing 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia

* Bid to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis faces tough opposition

* Saudi Binladin seeks second extension on Grand Mosque loan

* Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack alarm, incident over

* Saudi Aramco says fire out at Ras Tanura oil terminal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi solar power project attracts cost-effective bid -ADWEA

* Dubai Aerospace to buy 80 pct stake in Jordan maintenance firm

* Dubai's Gulf Navigation looks to end creditor woes with debt cut

QATAR

* Qatar's emir, a U.S. ally, assails Obama's Syria policy

* Qatari Telco Ooredoo denies it is selling stake in Indonesian business

* Qatar's second bond sale this year signals easing liquidity

* Qatar Financial Center to move to new complex open to foreign, local firms

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain 2nd qtr GDP growth slows to 2.5 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti group KEH takes 23 pct stake in WH Ireland for 8.45 mln stg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)