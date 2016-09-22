MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge, dollar lags on slow-motion Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed with Saudi outperforming peers, Egypt loses steam
* Oil climbs 1 percent after surprise U.S. crude stock draw
* Gold slips as equities rally after Fed decision
* Middle East Crude-Ample supplies offset improved margins
* U.S. tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq base
* Libya exports first oil cargo from Ras Lanuf since 2014
* Kerry demands Russia, Syria ground warplanes to save truce
* U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran
* Tunisia says UK firm Petrofac shutting down local operation due to protests
* Abandoning discretion, Iranians proclaim their role in Syrian war
* Kazakh wealth fund says 34 firms sold in privatisation drive
* Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely dissipated
* Morocco's Credit Agricole gets government approval for Islamic bank
* Iraqi finance minister sacked, risking economic fallout
* India wants to add UAE, Saudi oil for strategic reserve
* Iran parades new weapons at time of Gulf tension with US
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt cancels zero ergot wheat policy amid mounting pressure
* Sudan bans Egyptian fruit, vegetables and fish
* Egypt's current account deficit rises to $18.7 bln in FY 2015-16
* U.S. Senate clears way for $1.15 bln arms sale to Saudi Arabia
* Former Gulf emirate official held over alleged fraud - lawyers
* UAE says Algiers oil talks aimed at consultation, not decision-making
* Dubai seeks $2.5 bln loan to expand metro for expo - Bloomberg
* Americana's main shareholder says $2.4 bln takeover deal set to go ahead
* Oman's Raysut Cement raises output capacity at factory (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)