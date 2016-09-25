MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks as OPEC deal seen unlikely; stocks dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares cheer Fed decision to keep interest rates put, Egypt slips
* Oil slumps 4 pct as no output deal expected for OPEC
* Gold heads for best week since July as Fed fears fade
* Battle rages near Aleppo, air onslaught continues
* Moody's cuts Turkey's credit rating to 'junk' after coup
* Obama vetoes Sept. 11 Saudi bill, sets up showdown with Congress
* INTERVIEW-Yemen plans U.N. complaint over Iran weapons transfers -minister
* Eighteen killed in Islamic State attack north of Iraq's Tikrit
* UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining regional security
* Syria says belief in victory in war against terrorism 'even greater'
* Egypt's Sisi promises justice after migrant ship capsize
* Saudis offer oil cut for OPEC deal if Iran freezes output - sources
* Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. sent weapons to Kurdish fighters in Syria
* U.S. lawmakers have "grave concern" over Boeing, Airbus Iran licenses
* U.S.-based cleric urges Europe act to stop "catastrophe" in Turkey
* Mideast Quartet warns that Israeli settlements eroding two-state solution
* Turkish journalist detained over "subliminal coup messages" - media
* Arab central banks back relocation of Yemen's central bank
* Iraq's Zebari accuses ex-PM Maliki of arranging dismissal as finance minister
* Turkish Q3 growth to be below expectations - industry minister
* Libyan oil port takeover gives edge to eastern commander
* Coalition forces kill Houthi general on Saudi-Yemen border - sources
* More than 130 bodies recovered from migrant boat capsize off Egypt
* Egypt picks Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy for LNG tender
* Russia will supply wheat to Egypt as Cairo lifts restrictions -RIA
* Egyptian court jails five juveniles over Red Sea island protest
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat after amending terms
* Egypt's central bank unexpectedly keeps rates unchanged
* Egypt's FIHC buys 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, 20,000 tonnes sunflower oil
* Egypt considers international auction after mobile operators spurn 4G licence offer
* ANALYSIS-To loosen its currency peg Egypt needs sustainable dollar inflows
* Egypt's GASC amends tender specifications in line with new ergot policy
* Saudis keen for consensus on OPEC production by Nov - source
* Saudi Airlines acquires 63 aircraft in fleet expansion, SPA
* China to launch yuan direct trading pairs with Saudi riyal, UAE dirham
* Saudi builder Binladin says government started to pay dues - paper
* Saudi to sell new 20 bln riyal bond issue to banks next week - Maaal
* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills at least 19 in Yemen -residents
* UAE's Pacific Controls $381 mln debt plan due by end-October -sources
* Rig builder Lamprell to cut costs further, shares jump
* Power firm Taqa Morocco first-half profit rises on cheap coal
* UAE lender UNB mandates banks ahead of potential bond issue
* Condensate under pressure after Qatar sells prompt cargoes
* Qatargas delays start-up of Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter
* Brazil's Amaro family sells 6.47 pct of LATAM Airlines
* Oman August inflation flat at 1.3 pct
* Oman reshuffles state holdings in step towards privatisation
* Bahrain August inflation eases to 2.6 pct
* Bahrain court dismisses appeal against dissolution of Shi'ite opposition group -paper
* Bahrain keeps key policy rate unchanged
