MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, Mexico peso bounce as markets see Clinton as winner of debate

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks rally on central bank monetary action

* Oil prices slip on profit-taking as investors eye US stockpile data

* Gold slips as equities, dollar gain after US presidential debate

* Middle East Crude-Dubai steady, Upper Zakum still at a discount

* Gulf may arm rebels now Syria truce is dead -U.S. officials

* Jordanians protest writer's assassination, demand govt resignation

* Emerging markets corp debt issuance hits $26 trillion in H1-survey

* Kerry defends diplomacy as Russian-backed forces pound Aleppo

* Iran downplays chances of oil deal, UAE keen on freeze

* Turkey says to issue $672 mln in lira denominated sukuk on Sept 27

* Russian oil majors raise output of hard-to-recover crude

* Iran has no reason to point finger over sanctions, U.S. says

* Turkey's markets slide after Moody's cuts rating to 'junk'

* Iran says Algiers OPEC meeting is only 'advisory' -SHANA

* Libya PM calls for national reconciliation in splintered country

* Iran's supreme leader tells Ahmadinejad not to run again for president

EGYPT

* Russia says to lift ban on some Egyptian fruit and vegetables

* Egypt's Sisi promises more jobs to deter perilous migration to Europe

* Egypt eyes $10 bln in foreign investment as it upgrades infrastructure

* Yields drop at Egypt's 5-year, 10-year T-bond auction

* Telecom Egypt considers buying more spectrum

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. Senate sets Wednesday vote on Obama veto of Saudi Sept 11 bill

* Saudi Arabia slashes ministers' pay, cuts public sector bonuses

* Saudi Aramco plans to spend $334 bln by 2025-official

* Fitch: Saudi Bank LCRs Comfortable Despite Deposit Outflows

* TABLE-Saudi annual inflation slips to 3.3 pct in August

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi utility hires former TAQA exec as new director-general

* UAE energy minister says oil mkt headed to balancing

* UAE to introduce new laws soon to regulate drones

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KPC has cut costs to adapt to weak market

OMAN

* Oman court jails journalists, closes down newspaper

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's oil minister expects bids by year-end for refinery expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)