MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 10

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain, Mexican peso jumps as Trump's chances seen diminishing
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drag down Saudi, Gulf mostly sluggish; Egypt up
* Oil prices fall over doubts that non-OPEC producers will cut output
* Iranian, Iraqi oil ministers will not attend Istanbul talks - sources
* US Navy ship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -US
* Kerry speaks to Saudi leaders over Yemen strike
* Thousands of armed Yemeni protesters call for investigation into wake bombing
* Yemen ex-president urges attack on Saudi Arabia after air strike
* Attack on mourners in Yemen kills more than 140, say local health officials
* Iraq's oil minister wants country to increase output in 2017
* Yields mixed on Egypt's T-bill auction
* Egypt says increasing tenders for oil to raise reserves -CBC
* Egyptian Iron And Steel upholds decision for sale of some products at market price for Oct-Dec period
* Egypt Aluminum Co approves increase of 50 mln EGP in issued and paid capital
* Export Development Bank Of Egypt board approves capital increase
* Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment approves buyback of 3.3 mln shares
* El Saeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment announces purchase of 17 mln treasury shares
* Qalaa Holdings Q2 net loss widens
* Palm Hills Developments commences monetization of receivables program
* Saudi's Almarai Q3 profit up 10 pct
* Qatar's Katara Hospitality raising $500 mln loan -sources
* Kuwait postpones planned $10 billion bond issue until 2017 -bankers
* Kuwait Q2 trade surplus halves y/y as oil slumps
* Abu Dhabi's Waha hires ex-BNP Paribas banker as COO
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises US$621 mln via Formosa bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)