MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weak, dollar shines as rate view unchanged; China eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks rise, other markets follow global shares down

* Oil prices fall on higher OPEC output, rise in U.S. crude stocks

* Gold prices ease on Fed rate hike prospects

* Kerry, Lavrov to resume talks on Syria despite war crimes row

* Missile again fired at U.S. Navy from Houthi territory in Yemen

* Egypt, Russia to hold joint military exercises in mid-October

* U.S. lawmaker urges Saudi arms sales halt, cites possible Yemen 'war crimes'

* Turkey revives plans to strengthen Erdogan's office, lira falls

* OPEC points to larger 2017 oil surplus despite deal to cut

* Glencore pursues more deals with Libya, Iran to beat tough oil trading year

* Middle East Crude-Dec spot cargoes trade at premiums

* External sharia audits gain traction in Islamic finance - study

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt central bank receives $2 bln Saudi deposit to boost reserves -state news agency

* Egypt pound tumbles on black market as Saudi suspends oil aid

* Egypt's GASC has postponed international rice tender until Monday -GASC head

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis firm on FX peg in bond roadshow -investors

* Saudi Hollandi Bank to meet shareholders on possible name change

* Saudi's Arab National Bank meets estimates with 5.6 pct Q3 profit dip

* Saudi Aramco awards long-term contract to Abu Dhabi's NPCC

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit drops 1 pct on higher costs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emirates NBD joins India's ICICI on blockchain project

* Falcon Bank faces Swiss criminal probe in 1MDB case

* Dubai says seeking licence for world's first Islamic trade finance bank

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA to price Weds tap of existing 2021, 2026 bonds - leads

QATAR

* Qatargas starts up Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter - sources

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

* Oman September inflation flat at 1.3 percent

* Oman's Bank Muscat Q3 net profit flat, meets forecasts

* Oman to raise electricity tariffs for big corporate users

* Oman offers four blocks for oil and gas drilling