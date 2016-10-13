MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weak, dollar shines as rate view unchanged; China eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks rise, other markets follow global shares down
* Oil prices fall on higher OPEC output, rise in U.S. crude stocks
* Gold prices ease on Fed rate hike prospects
* Kerry, Lavrov to resume talks on Syria despite war crimes row
* Missile again fired at U.S. Navy from Houthi territory in Yemen
* Egypt, Russia to hold joint military exercises in mid-October
* U.S. lawmaker urges Saudi arms sales halt, cites possible Yemen 'war crimes'
* Turkey revives plans to strengthen Erdogan's office, lira falls
* OPEC points to larger 2017 oil surplus despite deal to cut
* Glencore pursues more deals with Libya, Iran to beat tough oil trading year
* Middle East Crude-Dec spot cargoes trade at premiums
* External sharia audits gain traction in Islamic finance - study
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 11-20 shipment
* Egypt central bank receives $2 bln Saudi deposit to boost reserves -state news agency
* Egypt pound tumbles on black market as Saudi suspends oil aid
* Egypt's GASC has postponed international rice tender until Monday -GASC head
* Saudis firm on FX peg in bond roadshow -investors
* Saudi Hollandi Bank to meet shareholders on possible name change
* Saudi's Arab National Bank meets estimates with 5.6 pct Q3 profit dip
* Saudi Aramco awards long-term contract to Abu Dhabi's NPCC
* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit drops 1 pct on higher costs
* Dubai's Emirates NBD joins India's ICICI on blockchain project
* Falcon Bank faces Swiss criminal probe in 1MDB case
* Dubai says seeking licence for world's first Islamic trade finance bank
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA to price Weds tap of existing 2021, 2026 bonds - leads
* Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatargas starts up Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter - sources
* Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* Oman September inflation flat at 1.3 percent
* Oman's Bank Muscat Q3 net profit flat, meets forecasts
* Oman to raise electricity tariffs for big corporate users
* Oman Q3 earnings estimates
* Oman offers four blocks for oil and gas drilling
Compiled by Dubai newsroom