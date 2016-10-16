MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rebound but Yellen rattles markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on $2 bln Saudi deposit; Gulf mixed
* Oil dips on dollar, rig count rise; focus still on OPEC
* Gold drops on dollar rise as U.S. data supports rate-hike prospect
* Syria talks in Lausanne end without breakthrough
* Turkey-backed Syrian rebels attack Islamic State's Dabiq - rebel
* Saudi coalition attacked Yemen funeral based on wrong information - investigation
* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman
* U.S. warship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -official
* Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq cannot handle Mosul assault alone
* Suicide bombing, shootouts kill around 55 in Iraq - police
* Rival faction challenges Libya's U.N.-back government in Tripoli
* Iran leader urges polls transparency, rejects foreign meddling
* Goldman Sachs wins $1.2 bln dispute with Libyan sovereign fund
* Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5 billion in 2026 eurobond issue - bankers
* Turkey sees FDI steady in 2016 despite recent turmoil - investment chief
* Traders chase dwindling oil refining profits
* Syria makes major wheat deal with Russia after dire local harvest
* Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences - regulator
* Orange Egypt signs 4G licence deal worth $484 mln
* Egypt's GASC says buys 134,300 tonnes of white sugar in tender
* Egypt's supply ministry sets price of sugar at government selling points
* Egypt retaliates against Islamist militants after North Sinai attack
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of wheat
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Saudi Arabia, SoftBank aim to be world's No. 1 tech investor with $100 bln fund
* BREAKINGVIEWS-SoftBank and Saudi pump fresh air into tech bubble
* Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border area - TV
* UAE's NBAD, FGB finalise senior management team for merged lender
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q3 net profit falls 22.7 pct - Reuters calculations
* National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3 profit fall
* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct
