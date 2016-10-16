MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rebound but Yellen rattles markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on $2 bln Saudi deposit; Gulf mixed

* Oil dips on dollar, rig count rise; focus still on OPEC

* Gold drops on dollar rise as U.S. data supports rate-hike prospect

* Syria talks in Lausanne end without breakthrough

* Turkey-backed Syrian rebels attack Islamic State's Dabiq - rebel

* Saudi coalition attacked Yemen funeral based on wrong information - investigation

* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman

* U.S. warship targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -official

* Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq cannot handle Mosul assault alone

* Suicide bombing, shootouts kill around 55 in Iraq - police

* Rival faction challenges Libya's U.N.-back government in Tripoli

* Iran leader urges polls transparency, rejects foreign meddling

* Goldman Sachs wins $1.2 bln dispute with Libyan sovereign fund

* Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5 billion in 2026 eurobond issue - bankers

* Turkey sees FDI steady in 2016 despite recent turmoil - investment chief

* Traders chase dwindling oil refining profits

* Syria makes major wheat deal with Russia after dire local harvest

EGYPT

* Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat request Egypt 4G licences - regulator

* Orange Egypt signs 4G licence deal worth $484 mln

* Egypt's GASC says buys 134,300 tonnes of white sugar in tender

* Egypt's supply ministry sets price of sugar at government selling points

* Egypt retaliates against Islamist militants after North Sinai attack

* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of wheat

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, SoftBank aim to be world's No. 1 tech investor with $100 bln fund

* BREAKINGVIEWS-SoftBank and Saudi pump fresh air into tech bubble

* Saudi soldier killed by Houthi fire in southern border area - TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NBAD, FGB finalise senior management team for merged lender

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit flat

* Oman's Raysut Cement Q3 net profit falls 22.7 pct - Reuters calculations

* National Bank of Oman misses forecasts with 15.2 pct Q3 profit fall

* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct