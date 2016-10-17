MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar at 7-month high after Yellen comments
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall across region, NCB earnings hit Saudi
* Oil prices fall on rise in U.S. drilling, strong dollar
* Gold treads water, possible U.S. rate hike in focus
* Iraq launches offensive to recapture Mosul from Islamic State
* Syrian rebels seize "doomsday" village where Islamic State promised final battle
* U.S., Britain call for immediate ceasefire in Yemen
* Suicide bomber kills three police in southern Turkey
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Oger seeking buyers for $1 bln Arab Bank stake -sources
* Destitute migrants pile up in Djibouti as Yemen sends boats back
* Suicide bomber kills three at refugee camp on Syria-Jordan border
* U.S. ready to support Iraq in 'difficult fight ahead' for Mosul
* Two Americans held in Yemen released and flown to Oman
* Egypt completes long-delayed 4G mobile licence deals
* 18 Egyptian trial defendants get prison sentence after shoe thrown at judge
* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bill auction
* ANALYSIS-Fuel aid halt suggests deeper Saudi-Egyptian rift
* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi regulator limits valuation changes in accounting shift
* Saudi banking giant NCB misses forecasts as Q3 profits fall
* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q3 net profit falls 16.8 pct
* Saudi finance ministry to close annual accounts early in austerity step
* Saudi replaces Iraq envoy who riled Shi'ite militias
* Kuwait ruler dissolves parliament, opens way for elections
* Kuwait's KNPC aims to finalise $5 bln-plus loan by Q1 - sources
* Qatar's Nakilat Q3 net profit falls 6.5 pct
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding seeking syndicated loan - sources
* Ooredoo Maldives to list on local stock market
* Ooredoo Oman says Q3 net profit rises 24.5 pct
* Oman's Bank Dhofar says ends talks on proposed Bank Sohar merger
* BUZZ- National Bank of Oman falls after Q3 profit miss
* Aluminium Bahrain says closes $1.5 bln loan for Line 6 expansion
Compiled by Dubai newsroom