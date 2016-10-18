MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher amid low risk appetite; oil firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hit by Q3 earnings, most of region weak
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudis face dilemma between size and pricing in debut bond sale
* Oil edges up as analysts say market could be closer to balance than expected O/R]
* Gold steady on weaker dollar, firmer stocks cap gains
* Yemen ceasefire set to start on Wednesday night -U.N envoy
* Iraq launches Mosul offensive to drive out Islamic State
* German minister heading to Iran, Siemens hopes for rail deal
* Iraq's traumatised minorities: a test of unity after Mosul offensive
* Exotix lowers recommendation on Iraqi bonds to 'hold' from 'buy'
* Jordan issues local currency sukuk in boon for banks
* Turkish end-2016 CPI seen at 7.81 pct - central bank survey
* Iran oil minister: hopes soon to reach Qatar's gas production
* Egypt to gather additional $6 bln required for IMF deal
* Vodafone Egypt to pay half of 4G licence in dollars
* Egypt's GASC gets three white rice offers, results on Tuesday
* Beltone Financial shares suspended amid confusion over independent valuation
* Egypt passes law to curb trafficking of migrants bound for Europe
* Etisalat Misr company considers capital hike, loan, other means to pay for 4G licence
* Yields rise on Egyptian 3-yr and 7-yr bonds; 1.5-year bond cancelled
* Egypt's EGAS to tender for 48-56 LNG cargoes in November
* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee said to suspend payment on $1 bln loan - Bloomberg
* S&P gets licence in Saudi corporate debt push
* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss widens as revenues dip
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q3 net profit falls 37.6 pct
* Saudi's SAFCO continues earnings slump with 68 pct Q3 profit drop
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit slumps as bad loans weigh
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit up 16.7 pct, meets estimates
* Saudi retailer Jarir hikes Q3 dividend to 2.15 riyals/share
* Saudi July imports plunge 32.7 pct, non-oil exports shrink
* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender
* UAE to lend Serbia $1 billion to plug deficit, refinance loans
* UAE's Union National Bank Q3 profit falls 15 pct, misses forecasts
* Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit narrowly misses estimates
* Kuwait's acting oil minister expects output "understanding" at Nov OPEC meeting
* Kuwait's Warba Bank about to issue up to $250 mln sukuk -sources
* Kuwait parliament elections set for Nov 26 - state news agency
* Kuwaiti lender NBK upbeat on rising demand for credit
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan meets estimates with 1.3 pct Q3 profit dip
* Gas leak delays start-up of Qatar's Barzan gas project - sources
* Qatar September inflation down to 2.6 pct as food prices drop
* Qatar central bank offers 3 bln riyals bonds in third riyal sale of 2016
* Oman August M2 money supply growth accelerates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)