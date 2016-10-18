UPDATE 3-Orbital rocket blasts off on space station cargo run
* Capsule expected to reach space station on Sunday (Adds reason for delay in paragraph 2)
Oct 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher amid low risk appetite; oil firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hit by Q3 earnings, most of region weak
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudis face dilemma between size and pricing in debut bond sale
* Oil edges up as analysts say market could be closer to balance than expected O/R]
* Gold steady on weaker dollar, firmer stocks cap gains
* Yemen ceasefire set to start on Wednesday night -U.N envoy
* Iraq launches Mosul offensive to drive out Islamic State
* German minister heading to Iran, Siemens hopes for rail deal
* Iraq's traumatised minorities: a test of unity after Mosul offensive
* Exotix lowers recommendation on Iraqi bonds to 'hold' from 'buy'
* Jordan issues local currency sukuk in boon for banks
* Turkish end-2016 CPI seen at 7.81 pct - central bank survey
* Iran oil minister: hopes soon to reach Qatar's gas production
EGYPT
* Egypt to gather additional $6 bln required for IMF deal
* Vodafone Egypt to pay half of 4G licence in dollars
* Egypt's GASC gets three white rice offers, results on Tuesday
* Beltone Financial shares suspended amid confusion over independent valuation
* Egypt passes law to curb trafficking of migrants bound for Europe
* Etisalat Misr company considers capital hike, loan, other means to pay for 4G licence
* Yields rise on Egyptian 3-yr and 7-yr bonds; 1.5-year bond cancelled
* Egypt's EGAS to tender for 48-56 LNG cargoes in November
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee said to suspend payment on $1 bln loan - Bloomberg
* S&P gets licence in Saudi corporate debt push
* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss widens as revenues dip
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q3 net profit falls 37.6 pct
* Saudi's SAFCO continues earnings slump with 68 pct Q3 profit drop
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit slumps as bad loans weigh
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit up 16.7 pct, meets estimates
* Saudi retailer Jarir hikes Q3 dividend to 2.15 riyals/share
* Saudi July imports plunge 32.7 pct, non-oil exports shrink
* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE to lend Serbia $1 billion to plug deficit, refinance loans
* UAE's Union National Bank Q3 profit falls 15 pct, misses forecasts
* Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit narrowly misses estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's acting oil minister expects output "understanding" at Nov OPEC meeting
* Kuwait's Warba Bank about to issue up to $250 mln sukuk -sources
* Kuwait parliament elections set for Nov 26 - state news agency
* Kuwaiti lender NBK upbeat on rising demand for credit
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan meets estimates with 1.3 pct Q3 profit dip
* Gas leak delays start-up of Qatar's Barzan gas project - sources
* Qatar September inflation down to 2.6 pct as food prices drop
* Qatar central bank offers 3 bln riyals bonds in third riyal sale of 2016
OMAN
* Oman August M2 money supply growth accelerates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Capsule expected to reach space station on Sunday (Adds reason for delay in paragraph 2)
Oct 17 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is preparing a bid for the U.S. business of bankrupt Golfsmith International Holdings Inc, challenging an offer by rival retailer Worldwide Golf Shops, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Sabre - Technical issue that impacted some of airline, travel agent customers has been resolved; partners, subscribers reporting systems are back up