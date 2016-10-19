MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares manage muted cheer for China growth
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi hit by weak Q3 results at major companies, UAE rebounds
* Oil rises on reported US crude inventory draw, expected OPEC cut
* Gold holds gains on weaker dollar, rising stocks cap gains
* Turkey's EU minister says migrant deal may end without visa liberalisation
* U.S. and allies meet in Geneva to flesh out Syria plan
* Iran sentences two U.S. citizens to 10 years in prison
* Libya resumes output at key Waha oilfield -senior official
* Islamic State said to use human shields as coalition advances on Mosul
* President Rouhani changes two ministers ahead of Iran's elections
* UN hopes Yemen ceasefire will bring relief to areas "cut-off" by fighting
* OPEC sec-gen optimistic on reaching oil output deal in Nov
* Britain's Vodafone enters Iranian market
* Iran oil exports hold near 5-yr, pre-sanctions level high -source
* U.S. working with G7 countries to fund IMF Egypt program
* Egypt orders formation of Supreme investment Council
* Egypt says has mustered 60 pct of $6 bln required to secure IMF deal
* Egypt's Suez Canal Authority in $500 mln iron and steel deal
* Shelves go bare in Egypt as soaring sugar prices catch government off guard
* Egypt central bank keeps pound stable at weekly dollar sale
* How Egypt's crackdown on dissent ensnared some of the country's top judges
* Imprisoned Saudi blogger faces more lashes -supporters
* Saudi marketing debut bonds at roughly 50 bp spread to Qatar -IFR
* Saudi Cement Q3 net profit down 3.9 pct
* Saudi's Tasnee swings to Q3 net profit on volumes, feedstock costs
* Saudi Arabia says Aug oil output fell from record high
* JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country officer
* Samba latest Saudi bank to report drop in profit as bad loans weigh
* Saudi miner Ma'aden's profit up 4.6 pct on cost cuts
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit drops 29.1 pct
* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness in the Saudi construction sector pose risks for banks
* Emirates could cut Africa flights in face of economic challenges
* UAE's Ajman Bank finalising $205 mln Islamic syndicated loan -bankers
* UAE oil giant ADNOC to consolidate three firms in efficiency drive
* Fitch Affirms 11 Kuwaiti Banks; Upgrades 2 VRs; Outlooks Stable
* Kuwaiti telecoms operator Zain post third-quarter profit up 12 pct
* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank launches $200 mln perpetual sukuk issue
* Qatari bank CBQ posts 3rd-quarter loss vs year-ago profit
* Qatar's Al Faisal Holding plans $200 mln sukuk -bankers
* Qatar Insurance third-quarter profit slips 6 pct
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct, meets estimates
* Qatari Investors Group posts 3.5 pct rise in Q3 profit -Reuters calculations
* Bahrain court overturns jail term for opposition leader
