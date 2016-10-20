MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum before final presidential debate
* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC profit boosts Saudi, Qatar hit by weak earnings
* Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains confident
* Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate
* Four-way talks move ahead on Ukraine, scant progress on Syria
* Yemen ceasefire goes into effect after day of violence
* Tunisian businesses, unions reject 2017 budget
* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun for president, some allies opposed
* Fitch: GCC Bank Assets; Saudi, Qatar Most Resilient to Oil Shock
* Some Japan trading houses eye resuming Iran oil imports -sources
* Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet is wrong
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment
* Egypt forms committee to set profit margins for sales of basic goods
* Egyptian Exchange Listing Committee approves Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt capital hike
* Egypt cenbank allocates $1.8 bln to build 6-month strategic goods stock -minister
* SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections
* Egypt to end use of open air wheat silos by next year's procurement season -minister
* El Sewedy Electric approves purchase of 1.4 mln treasury shares
* Egypt to send new investment law to cabinet next month
* Orascom Construction's units add about $575 million to backlog in Q3
* Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5 billion bond issue
* Saudi's PIF eyes German blue-chips in foreign investment drive -Handelsblatt
* Payments to Saudi construction firms will rise, finance minister says
* Fire at Saudi Aramco's Wasea plant injures workers, does not affect operations - statement
* Cost of Saudi fingerprinting scheme weighs on STC, Mobily earnings
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share
* Saudi's Sipchem slumps to Q3 net loss, misses forecasts
* Saudi's SABIC to merge, spin-off units as Q3 profit dips 6.8 pct
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q3 net profit rises 17 pct
* Saudi has little room to slow austerity drive, IMF says
* Guinea opens container port in $5 bln UAE bauxite complex
* UAE's Aster DM Healthcare aims for India IPO within 12 months
* Dubai developer Nakheel Q3 profit rises 22 pct
* Dubai September inflation edges down to 2.4 pct
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE banking system
* Emirates to suspend Dubai-Abuja service after president highlights Africa's financial challenges
* Qatar Navigation Q3 net profit falls 33.1 pct
* Qatar said to consider joining $100 bln SoftBank tech fund - Bloomberg
* Qatar's Doha Bank third-quarter net profit falls short of forecasts
* Qatargas signs 5-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK
* Qatari bank CBQ swings to Q3 loss as impairments jump
* Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct
* Ooredoo Oman says CEO resigns-statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)