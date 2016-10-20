Nikkei rises to near 5-month high on strong U.S. stocks; market focuses on U.S. debate
Oct 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum before final presidential debate
* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC profit boosts Saudi, Qatar hit by weak earnings
* Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains confident
* Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate
* Four-way talks move ahead on Ukraine, scant progress on Syria
* Yemen ceasefire goes into effect after day of violence
* Tunisian businesses, unions reject 2017 budget
* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun for president, some allies opposed
* Fitch: GCC Bank Assets; Saudi, Qatar Most Resilient to Oil Shock
* Some Japan trading houses eye resuming Iran oil imports -sources
* Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet is wrong
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment
* Egypt forms committee to set profit margins for sales of basic goods
* Egyptian Exchange Listing Committee approves Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt capital hike
* Egypt cenbank allocates $1.8 bln to build 6-month strategic goods stock -minister
* SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections
* Egypt to end use of open air wheat silos by next year's procurement season -minister
* El Sewedy Electric approves purchase of 1.4 mln treasury shares
* Egypt to send new investment law to cabinet next month
* Orascom Construction's units add about $575 million to backlog in Q3
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5 billion bond issue
* Saudi's PIF eyes German blue-chips in foreign investment drive -Handelsblatt
* Payments to Saudi construction firms will rise, finance minister says
* Fire at Saudi Aramco's Wasea plant injures workers, does not affect operations - statement
* Cost of Saudi fingerprinting scheme weighs on STC, Mobily earnings
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share
* Saudi's Sipchem slumps to Q3 net loss, misses forecasts
* Saudi's SABIC to merge, spin-off units as Q3 profit dips 6.8 pct
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q3 net profit rises 17 pct
* Saudi has little room to slow austerity drive, IMF says
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Guinea opens container port in $5 bln UAE bauxite complex
* UAE's Aster DM Healthcare aims for India IPO within 12 months
* Dubai developer Nakheel Q3 profit rises 22 pct
* Dubai September inflation edges down to 2.4 pct
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE banking system
* Emirates to suspend Dubai-Abuja service after president highlights Africa's financial challenges
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation Q3 net profit falls 33.1 pct
* Qatar said to consider joining $100 bln SoftBank tech fund - Bloomberg
* Qatar's Doha Bank third-quarter net profit falls short of forecasts
* Qatargas signs 5-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK
* Qatari bank CBQ swings to Q3 loss as impairments jump
* Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman says CEO resigns-statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
