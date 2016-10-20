Oct 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum before final presidential debate

* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC profit boosts Saudi, Qatar hit by weak earnings

* Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains confident

* Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate

* Four-way talks move ahead on Ukraine, scant progress on Syria

* Yemen ceasefire goes into effect after day of violence

* Tunisian businesses, unions reject 2017 budget

* Lebanon's Hariri backs Aoun for president, some allies opposed

* Fitch: GCC Bank Assets; Saudi, Qatar Most Resilient to Oil Shock

* Some Japan trading houses eye resuming Iran oil imports -sources

* Exxon boss tells peers, Saudis their oil supply crunch bet is wrong

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment

* Egypt forms committee to set profit margins for sales of basic goods

* Egyptian Exchange Listing Committee approves Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt capital hike

* Egypt cenbank allocates $1.8 bln to build 6-month strategic goods stock -minister

* SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections

* Egypt to end use of open air wheat silos by next year's procurement season -minister

* El Sewedy Electric approves purchase of 1.4 mln treasury shares

* Egypt to send new investment law to cabinet next month

* Orascom Construction's units add about $575 million to backlog in Q3

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5 billion bond issue

* Saudi's PIF eyes German blue-chips in foreign investment drive -Handelsblatt

* Payments to Saudi construction firms will rise, finance minister says

* Fire at Saudi Aramco's Wasea plant injures workers, does not affect operations - statement

* Cost of Saudi fingerprinting scheme weighs on STC, Mobily earnings

* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share

* Saudi's Sipchem slumps to Q3 net loss, misses forecasts

* Saudi's SABIC to merge, spin-off units as Q3 profit dips 6.8 pct

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q3 net profit rises 17 pct

* Saudi has little room to slow austerity drive, IMF says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Guinea opens container port in $5 bln UAE bauxite complex

* UAE's Aster DM Healthcare aims for India IPO within 12 months

* Dubai developer Nakheel Q3 profit rises 22 pct

* Dubai September inflation edges down to 2.4 pct

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE banking system

* Emirates to suspend Dubai-Abuja service after president highlights Africa's financial challenges

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation Q3 net profit falls 33.1 pct

* Qatar said to consider joining $100 bln SoftBank tech fund - Bloomberg

* Qatar's Doha Bank third-quarter net profit falls short of forecasts

* Qatargas signs 5-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK

* Qatari bank CBQ swings to Q3 loss as impairments jump

* Qatar's Medicare Group says Q3 net profit falls 85 pct

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman says CEO resigns-statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)