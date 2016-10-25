FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 25
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 25, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr advances

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares bounce as investors hunt for bargains; Egypt dips

* Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned production cut

* Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike

* Middle East Crude-Sellers cap Dubai's strength

* Russia, Qatar, OPEC discuss possible action to shore up oil market

* Islamic State steps up counter-attacks as fighting edges closer to Mosul

* Foreign firms to increase spending on Iraqi oil fields in Basra - SOC executive

* Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq

EGYPT

* Egypt has seized 9,000 tonnes of sugar in raids so far

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $447.6 mln in August

* Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced after 2-3 years -PM

* Egypt to issue $2 bln in international bonds, roadshow in Nov

* Egypt PM expects IMF deal to be signed within two months

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt launches record LNG tender for 96 cargoes -trade

* Egypt's profit margin guidance will not be legally binding -minister

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt industry races to fill void as trade gap to narrow $11-12 bln in 2016

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt seeks new markets, boosts security as tourism drops

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi September inflation falls to lowest this year

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi housing, SME lending to drive Al Rajhi Bank's growth to 2020

* Fitch: Strongest Saudi Banks Defy Tough Operating Environment

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair says CEO resigns effective end-Jan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation edges down to 0.4 pct

* ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise

* Dubai Islamic Bank has enough capital to meet ambitions in 2017 - CEO

* Turkey's Gunal close to $218 mln loan for Dubai project -sources

* Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait still looking to issue $9.9 bln international bonds, official says

* Ooredoo Kuwait's third-quarter profit drops 2.6 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation jumps to 3.8 pct

* Moody's Upgrade KFH Takaful to Baa2 IFS Rating. Stable Outlook

* Kuwaiti developer NREC plans $500 mln sukuk sale in Q1 2017 - CFO

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation flat at 2.6 pct

OMAN

* Oman covering two-thirds of budget gap with foreign borrowing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.