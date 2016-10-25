MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr advances
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares bounce as investors hunt for bargains; Egypt dips
* Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned production cut
* Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike
* Middle East Crude-Sellers cap Dubai's strength
* Russia, Qatar, OPEC discuss possible action to shore up oil market
* Islamic State steps up counter-attacks as fighting edges closer to Mosul
* Foreign firms to increase spending on Iraqi oil fields in Basra - SOC executive
* Battle for Mosul can shape or break Iraq
* Egypt has seized 9,000 tonnes of sugar in raids so far
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $447.6 mln in August
* Egyptian military's role in economy likely to be reduced after 2-3 years -PM
* Egypt to issue $2 bln in international bonds, roadshow in Nov
* Egypt PM expects IMF deal to be signed within two months
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt launches record LNG tender for 96 cargoes -trade
* Egypt's profit margin guidance will not be legally binding -minister
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt industry races to fill void as trade gap to narrow $11-12 bln in 2016
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt seeks new markets, boosts security as tourism drops
* TABLE-Saudi September inflation falls to lowest this year
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Saudi housing, SME lending to drive Al Rajhi Bank's growth to 2020
* Fitch: Strongest Saudi Banks Defy Tough Operating Environment
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair says CEO resigns effective end-Jan
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi September inflation edges down to 0.4 pct
* ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise
* Dubai Islamic Bank has enough capital to meet ambitions in 2017 - CEO
* Turkey's Gunal close to $218 mln loan for Dubai project -sources
* Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges
* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q3 net profit up 2.2 pct
* Kuwait still looking to issue $9.9 bln international bonds, official says
* Ooredoo Kuwait's third-quarter profit drops 2.6 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation jumps to 3.8 pct
* Moody's Upgrade KFH Takaful to Baa2 IFS Rating. Stable Outlook
* Kuwaiti developer NREC plans $500 mln sukuk sale in Q1 2017 - CFO
* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation flat at 2.6 pct
* Oman covering two-thirds of budget gap with foreign borrowing