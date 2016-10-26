MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide after Wall Street losses, oil drops on glut concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares buoy Saudi, EFG Hermes gains on U.S. expansion
* Oil prices fall as concerns over global fuel glut re-emerge
* Gold extends gains, buoyed by Indian festival demand
* Middle East Crude-Dubai steady; Oman falls for 3rd session
* U.S. House to vote on Iran Sanctions Act renewal as soon as November
* Turkey detains co-mayors of mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir
* Iraqi leaders lobby OPEC's Barkindo for an oil output cut exemption
* US says to launch campaign on Raqqa before Mosul complete
* Britain, France want U.N. sanctions over Syria toxic gas attacks
* Iraqi army's elite force pauses advance near Mosul
* Algeria aims to accelerate diversification, subsidy reforms
* Tunisia to offer $50 billion of projects to foreign investors
* Turkey to seek bids for $3 bln bridge over the Dardanelles in January
* U.N. concerned about "collective punishment" of Arabs in Kirkuk
* Turkish 5-year bond yields 9.66 percent in tap, below forecast
* Fitch - M&A activity among Gulf Cooperation Council banks still unusual, despite tougher operating environment across region
* Egypt's Sisi says military economy just 1-1.5 pct of GDP
* With rate hikes likely, Egypt bankers advised to shield bond holdings
* Egypt seeks new Suez Canal toll deal with global shipping lines
* Egypt pound weakens on black market as central bank holds official rate
* Egypt's GASC gets offers from seven suppliers at wheat tender
* Egypt has no confirmation yet on whether Saudi oil aid will resume in Nov
* Saudi central bank asks banks to reschedule property loans as austerity bites
* Saudi austerity steps to complicate home ownership drive - JLL
* Dubai billionaire Alabbar plans messaging app for Middle East
* UAE's Pacific Controls in talks to sell data centre to Etisalat -sources
* ADFG launches $200 mln fund on Abu Dhabi's financial free zone
* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 10.3 pct in September
* Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2017 costs down 20 pct
* Dubai's DP World reports 1 percent rise in nine-month container volumes
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct
* Qatar's United Development Company Q3 net profit surges
* Kuwaiti developer NREC has not committed to new financing
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank seeking regulatory approval for CEO appointment
* Bahrain's Investcorp says to buy 3i's debt-management business (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)