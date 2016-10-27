MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip after Apple results hit Wall St, dollar off highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets weighed by low oil prices, weak earnings

* Oil lingers below $50 over doubts OPEC can coordinate output cut

* Gold edges down on firmer dollar

* Islamic State holds up Iraqi army south of Mosul

* U.N. aid chief to Security Council on Syria: 'Buck stops with you'

* Yemen foes fight in Marib day after U.N. envoy delivers peace plan

* Algerian foreign reserves drop to $121.9 bln

* Iraq lures investors to boost its oil output as OPEC debates cuts

* In Lebanon deal, Iran wins and Saudi retreats

* Iran's Foreign Minister to hold talks in Moscow on Friday - RIA

* Iranian carpet makers target U.S. with peace message

* OPEC production cut would have biggest impact from Feb. 2017

EGYPT

* Italian student's murder in Egypt is "open wound" - Italy minister

* Egyptian developer Palm Hills expects deal on mega-project by year-end

* Egypt's Edita says confiscated sugar released, factory to resume operations

* Egypt's Eastern Company says raw material reserves halved due to dollar shortage

* Congested Cairo to become regional hub for Uber

* Egyptian Gulf Bank 9-month net profit rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says IMF's growth forecast "reasonable"

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Etisalat misses estimates for third-quarter net profit

* UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 31 pct

* UAE bank NBAD posts flat Q3 net profit growth, bad loans hurt

* Dubai's Gulf Navigation to expand fleet with China's Wuchang Group

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar's Gulf International Services Q3 net profit down 87 pct

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q3 net profit up 9 pct

* TABLE-Qatar economic growth picks up in Q2

* Qatar's Aamal Q3 net profit down 3.6 pct

* Qatari retailer Al Meera Q3 profit falls 4.6 pct

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait starts up its first solar power plant

* Kuwait's Equate could include 30-year bond in debt issue due Thurs

* Kuwait Energy signs agreement with EGPC for Iraq's Siba field

* Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit falls 2 pct

* Kuwait Finance House sees opportunity in financing Gulf deficits

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)