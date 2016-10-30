MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar fall on FBI review of Clinton emails

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Gulf markets in weak global environment

* Oil ends week down on uncertainty over OPEC cuts

* Gold jumps to nearly 4-week high on FBI Clinton probe

* Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after meeting OPEC

* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude imports

* Iran says gas flow to Turkey halted after pipeline blast - Tasnim

* Air strike kills 17 in Yemen, exiled president rejects peace plan

* Shi'ite militias launch offensive to seal off western Mosul

* Turkish court imposes foreign travel ban on co-chair of Kurdish opposition

* Lebanese Druze leader says most of his bloc supports Aoun for president

* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege

* Islamic Development Bank appoints nine banks for five-year sukuk -bankers

* Attijariwafa Bank sells 50 pct of Wafa Assurance parent OGM to SNI

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Lebanon c.bank satisfied with FX reserves after operations to boost them

* Iran Shipping Lines sees business back to normal by mid-2017

* ING says oil price drop offers chance to expand Middle East business

EGYPT

* Roadside explosion in Egypt's North Sinai kills senior military officer

* Egypt gives life sentences to Brotherhood supporters for 2013 riot

* IMF says expects board to consider Egypt loan within weeks

* Egyptian pound hits record low on parallel market amid devaluation talk

* Orange Egypt for Telecommunications posts Q3 consol net loss

* Yields jump at Egypt's 6-month and 1-year T-bill auctions

* REUTERS SUMMIT-China's CFLD to finalise new Egyptian capital deal by year-end

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis take new steps to ease bank liquidity crunch

* Hyundai Engineering says wins $727 mln deal from Saudi Aramco

* Gunmen who killed Saudi security officers linked to other attacks - govt

* As cracks emerge in global oil pact, Saudis may need to compromise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD raising $2 bln loan to refinance debt, provide new funds

* Shanghai signs Dubai as 1st foreign exchange to use its gold fix for futures products

QATAR

* Qatar's Salam International Investment Q3 profit rises 7.9 pct

* Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup strains

* Qatar Airways still doubtful will get all A350s this year

* Qatar September trade surplus shrinks by a quarter

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait Q3 profit down 14 pct as tough market weighs on revenue

OMAN

* Oman budget deficit grows to $11.4 bln in January-August (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)