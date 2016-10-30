MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar fall on FBI review of Clinton emails
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Gulf markets in weak global environment
* Oil ends week down on uncertainty over OPEC cuts
* Gold jumps to nearly 4-week high on FBI Clinton probe
* Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after meeting OPEC
* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude imports
* Iran says gas flow to Turkey halted after pipeline blast - Tasnim
* Air strike kills 17 in Yemen, exiled president rejects peace plan
* Shi'ite militias launch offensive to seal off western Mosul
* Turkish court imposes foreign travel ban on co-chair of Kurdish opposition
* Lebanese Druze leader says most of his bloc supports Aoun for president
* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege
* Islamic Development Bank appoints nine banks for five-year sukuk -bankers
* Attijariwafa Bank sells 50 pct of Wafa Assurance parent OGM to SNI
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Lebanon c.bank satisfied with FX reserves after operations to boost them
* Iran Shipping Lines sees business back to normal by mid-2017
* ING says oil price drop offers chance to expand Middle East business
* Roadside explosion in Egypt's North Sinai kills senior military officer
* Egypt gives life sentences to Brotherhood supporters for 2013 riot
* IMF says expects board to consider Egypt loan within weeks
* Egyptian pound hits record low on parallel market amid devaluation talk
* Orange Egypt for Telecommunications posts Q3 consol net loss
* Yields jump at Egypt's 6-month and 1-year T-bill auctions
* REUTERS SUMMIT-China's CFLD to finalise new Egyptian capital deal by year-end
* Saudis take new steps to ease bank liquidity crunch
* Hyundai Engineering says wins $727 mln deal from Saudi Aramco
* Gunmen who killed Saudi security officers linked to other attacks - govt
* As cracks emerge in global oil pact, Saudis may need to compromise
* UAE bank NBAD raising $2 bln loan to refinance debt, provide new funds
* Shanghai signs Dubai as 1st foreign exchange to use its gold fix for futures products
* Qatar's Salam International Investment Q3 profit rises 7.9 pct
* Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup strains
* Qatar Airways still doubtful will get all A350s this year
* Qatar September trade surplus shrinks by a quarter
* Viva Kuwait Q3 profit down 14 pct as tough market weighs on revenue
* Oman budget deficit grows to $11.4 bln in January-August (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)