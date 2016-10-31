MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi for eighth straight day
* Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps
* Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting
* Iraqi Shi'ite commander says Mosul battle "no picnic" as troops advance
* Syrian state media say militants fired poison gas in Aleppo
* Iran-backed Shi'ite militias to join assault near Mosul on new front
* Syrian rebels launch Aleppo counter-attack to break siege
* Turkey says gives U.S. new documents on Gulen extradition request
* Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude import
* Saudi-led raid kills 60 at Yemen security site, prison -official
* Turkey expects first F-35 delivery in 2018, plans more orders
* Car bomb kills at least eight in Baghdad market -police, medics
* Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat
* Sixteen migrant bodies washed up in western Libya - Red Crescent
* Libyan officials squabble, residents protest as cash crisis hits home
* Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown
* War pushes Yemen to partition, thwarting peace efforts
* Aleppo fighting spreads amid accusations of gas attack
* In charred church near Mosul, Iraqi Christians pray once more
* Algeria forces hunt militants after policeman assassinated
* INSIGHT-Revolution a fading memory, economic frustrations grow in Tunisia
* Protests erupt in Morocco after fishmonger crushed to death
* Iran-trained militias join U.S-backed campaign on Mosul, flying Shi'ite flags
* EFG-Hermes and HSBC selected as consultants for Banque du Caire IPO
* Egypt cancels treasury bill auctions signalling more moderate rate hike
* BRIEF-Egyptian exchange cancels Oct 30 transactions on Beltone Financial's shares
* BRIEF-Canal Shipping Agencies Co Q1 net profit rises
* Saudi Arabia says arrests Islamic State suspects plotting attacks
* INTERVIEW-Construction costs tumbling in Saudi Arabia, executive says
* Saudi Arabia approves rules for real estate funds
* Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command centre
* Saudi central bank foreign assets shrink $7.4 bln in September
* TABLE-Saudi August imports sink 29.5 pct, non-oil exports down
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in September
* Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.8 bln
* UAE keeps spending flat in 2017 federal budget
* Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank appoints Craig Bell as CFO
* Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct capital hike
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters calculations
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar's Abu Issa Holding to enter Iran retail market in 2017
* Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 51 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait money supply, bank lending growth rebound in August
* Bahrain blocks exit of activist's wife, son, rights groups say
