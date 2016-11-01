MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wallow at 6-wk lows, China PMIs in focus; oil down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region rises as Saudi gains for ninth day on easing liquidity
* Oil prices rise from one-month lows after OPEC approves strategy
* Gold steady; investors await cues from Fed
* Algerian oil, gas exports up 9 pct in first 10 months of 2016 - Sonatrach
* Iraqi forces make first push into Mosul
* OPEC officials approve group's delayed long-term strategy-sources
* Turk Telekom shareholder Oger in talks to renegotiate debt -sources
* Syrian army edges closer towards rebel stronghold in capital
* More Asian investors buying Middle East bonds - StanChart
* Lebanon's Aoun wins presidency to end two year political vacuum
* Western powers voice support Libyan PM in standoff with rivals
* Turkey sees $31 bln in domestic borrowing, over $6 bln overseas in 2017 -Treasury
* Egypt's GASC seeking soybean oil, sunflower oil in tender
* Yields rise on Egypt's three-, seven-year T-bonds
* Egyptian prime minister pledges to end currency crisis
* Suez Canal Authority expects 2016 revenue to grow to $5.7 bln
* Fitch: Acquiring Egyptian Banks Adds Risk but Can Boost Profit
* Supply minister says Egypt's strategic commodity stocks to last 5-6 months -MENA
* Egyptian pound tumbles on black market; importers delay buying
* Egypt's GDP growth climbs to 4.3 pct in 2015/16 - Prime Minister
* Egypt's 2015-2016 budget deficit widens to 12.2 pct, GDP growth slows to 3.8 pct-officials
* Saudi Arabia appoints new minister of finance
* Saudi secretary-general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation resigns
* Saudi telco Mobily says extends STC towers study beyond Oct. 31
* Saudi Arabian money rates drop after authorities move to ease liquidity
* Saudi Aramco sets Nov propane price at $390/T - statement
* UAE jails seven for links to Hezbollah
* Shell, Vitol boost UAE storage to handle Iraqi crude-sources [nL8N1D14FS
* Fitch: Bankruptcy Law May Benefit UAE Bank SME Lending
* Dubai's Aramex to tie up with logistics, tech firms to expand business
* Qatar Petroleum establishes global LNG marketing arm
* Qatar's Nebras says to buy Engie's stake in Indonesia's Paiton
* Qatar September bank lending growth accelerates
* Oman sovereign wealth fund buys into Spanish manufacturer Escribano
* Oman crude OSP rises to $49.18/bbl for December
* Gulf single currency inevitable - Oman c.bank chief quoted
* Bahrain activist's trial postponed to Dec. 15 - rights group (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)