MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wallow at 6-wk lows, China PMIs in focus; oil down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region rises as Saudi gains for ninth day on easing liquidity

* Oil prices rise from one-month lows after OPEC approves strategy

* Gold steady; investors await cues from Fed

* Algerian oil, gas exports up 9 pct in first 10 months of 2016 - Sonatrach

* Iraqi forces make first push into Mosul

* OPEC officials approve group's delayed long-term strategy-sources

* Turk Telekom shareholder Oger in talks to renegotiate debt -sources

* Syrian army edges closer towards rebel stronghold in capital

* More Asian investors buying Middle East bonds - StanChart

* Lebanon's Aoun wins presidency to end two year political vacuum

* Western powers voice support Libyan PM in standoff with rivals

* Turkey sees $31 bln in domestic borrowing, over $6 bln overseas in 2017 -Treasury

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeking soybean oil, sunflower oil in tender

* Yields rise on Egypt's three-, seven-year T-bonds

* Egyptian prime minister pledges to end currency crisis

* Suez Canal Authority expects 2016 revenue to grow to $5.7 bln

* Fitch: Acquiring Egyptian Banks Adds Risk but Can Boost Profit

* Supply minister says Egypt's strategic commodity stocks to last 5-6 months -MENA

* Egyptian pound tumbles on black market; importers delay buying

* Egypt's GDP growth climbs to 4.3 pct in 2015/16 - Prime Minister

* Egypt's 2015-2016 budget deficit widens to 12.2 pct, GDP growth slows to 3.8 pct-officials

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia appoints new minister of finance

* Saudi secretary-general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation resigns

* Saudi telco Mobily says extends STC towers study beyond Oct. 31

* Saudi Arabian money rates drop after authorities move to ease liquidity

* Saudi Aramco sets Nov propane price at $390/T - statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE jails seven for links to Hezbollah

* Shell, Vitol boost UAE storage to handle Iraqi crude-sources [nL8N1D14FS

* Fitch: Bankruptcy Law May Benefit UAE Bank SME Lending

* Dubai's Aramex to tie up with logistics, tech firms to expand business

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum establishes global LNG marketing arm

* Qatar's Nebras says to buy Engie's stake in Indonesia's Paiton

* Qatar September bank lending growth accelerates

OMAN

* Oman sovereign wealth fund buys into Spanish manufacturer Escribano

* Oman crude OSP rises to $49.18/bbl for December

* Gulf single currency inevitable - Oman c.bank chief quoted

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist's trial postponed to Dec. 15 - rights group (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)