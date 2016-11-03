FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 3
November 3, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar wrestle with US election risk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Saudi outperforms; investment steps boost Egypt

* Weaker dollar lifts oil prices from five-week low

* Gold steady on U.S. election uncertainty

* Middle East Crude-Dubai weakens further before OSP release

* Russia tells rebels to leave Syria's Aleppo by Friday evening

* UK pressing wary banks to deepen trade deals with Iran

* Turkey's biggest banks pledge to support economic growth - PM's office

* Fitch: Lebanon Ends Presidential Deadlock; Lasting Consensus Key

* Share prices fall following Trump poll gain, rand bucks trend

* Oil majors join forces in climate push with renewable energy fund

EGYPT

* Egypt's pound hits five-week high on black market as businesses cease buying

* Egypt's sugar shortage a window on economic policy confusion

* Egypt rights lawyer says banned from travel

* Egypt stock exchange head says longer suspension of capital gains tax will spur more investment

* Suez Canal Authority expects response to pre-paid fees plan next week

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince flogged in court-ordered punishment - newspaper

* Saudi's SAGO says approves 24 suppliers for barley imports

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE'S Ajman Bank raises $230 million Islamic loan - bankers

* UAE's RAK Hospitality sounding out lenders for debt financing -bankers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 20.5 pct

* Kuwait's Warba Bank gets central bank approval for $250 million sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar worker complaints fall since start of electronic wage payments

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate syndicating $250 mln Islamic loan -bankers

* Qatar c.bank sells all 1.45 bln riyals T-bills on offer, yields rise

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco Q3 net profit slides 26.9 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
