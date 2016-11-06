FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6
#Intel
November 6, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S. election worries; oil prices dip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on currency float; Saudi up but Qatar sinks

* Oil falls by most in a week since January on OPEC tensions

* Gold steadies as U.S. election jitters offset solid U.S. data

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudis could raise oil output again as sparring with Iran returns-sources

* FACTBOX-Emerging markets sovereign ratings and outstanding debt

* Turkey orders trial for newspaper staff, detains more pro-Kurd officials

* Turkey's lira hits record low, stocks fall on security fears

* Turkish banks must continue to lower lending rates, Deputy PM says

* IMF says politics, debt taking toll on Turkish economy

* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State say nearing Mosul airport

* Sovereign funds improving transparency, many still fall short -study

* Sudan offers its citizens abroad incentive to sell dollars to banks

* Big Oil pledges $1 bln for gas technologies to fight climate change

* Three U.S. trainers shot dead at Jordan base -military source

* Libyan sovereign fund seeks to appeal judgment in Goldman case

* Yemen's former president Saleh welcomes U.N. peace proposal

* Sichuan Development hires banks for $300 mln sukuk -advisor

* Kenya's Islamic finance drive to tackle taxes, governance

* Ethiopia looks to Islamic finance to tap domestic savings

* Swiss attorney general halts Iran talks political espionage case

* Lebanon's Hariri named Prime Minister, wins speaker's support

* Protests at fishmonger's death test Moroccan monarchy's nerves

* Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

EGYPT

* Egyptians prepare for further fall in floating pound

* Hungry for dollars after float, Egyptian banks offer market rates

* From float to subsidy cuts, Egypt says no time to delay reforms

* Egypt to raise energy prices from Nov. 4 - ministry

* Egypt floats pound, eyes IMF deal within days

* Egyptian judge who tried Mursi survives assassination attempt

* Egypt arrests militants, links them to Muslim Brotherhood

* Egypt's GASC buys 45,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's non-oil business activity drops to 39-month low in October -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi economy avoids crisis but outlook murky for deficit, growth

* Saudi Naimi's battles against Western "greed" shine light on Aramco IPO

* Saudi to restrict SME market to professional investors -draft rules

* Saudi activist on hunger strike in jail - rights group

* Saudi Arabia raises December crude prices to Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala weighs Tabreed stake sale-sources

* Louvre Abu Dhabi opening further delayed to 2017 - sources

* Dubai testing drone detectors after several airport incursions

* Dubai asks banks for proposals to finance Al Maktoum Airport expansion

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp to sell 2017 gasoil, jet fuel at lower prices

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says Q3 net profit falls 21 pct

QATAR

* Monte dei Paschi sets hopes on QIA's backing - sources

OMAN

* Majid Al Futtaim close to mandating banks for Mall of Oman financing -bankers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
