MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar, Mexican peso, stocks sink as Trump edges ahead
* Egypt hits eight-year high on FX euphoria, state payment plan lifts Saudi
* Oil prices fall 2 percent as U.S. election looks tight
* Gold rallies to 5-week top with Trump, Clinton in tight race
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks up for 2nd session
* Syrian army says takes Aleppo district, rebels say battle continues
* OPEC sees negative consequences if Algiers accord not implemented
* New 2021 Gulf rail deadline a "moving target" - UAE minister
* Fitch: European Oil Refiners Set For Strong Fourth Quarter
* Turkish industrial output slides, growth forecasts lowered
* Total signs first post-sanctions Western energy deal with Iran
* Iranian miner seeks up to $4 bln for copper, steel projects
* Islamic finance nears final standard for gold-based products
* Egypt expects long-awaited IMF funds next week as currency slides
* Wal-Mart sued over sale of fake 'Egyptian cotton' linen
* Egypt foreign reserves fall to $19.041 bln end-October
* Egypt pound weakens as banks suck up black market dollars
* Egypt gets offers from seven suppliers at wheat tender -traders
* Egyptian stock index surges to highest since June 2008
* Egypt's budget deficit narrows in first quarter
* Egypt says spot market to help provide oil products after Saudi halt
* Credit Suisse hired to sell RBS's Saudi Hollandi Bank stake- sources
* Saudi Oger seeks payment freeze on $3.5 billion local bank debt - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit up 36 pct
* UAE aims to have public-private partnerships framework by year-end
* UAE's ADNOC, Occidental to expand Al Hosn capacity by 50 percent
* Commercial Bank of Dubai names Saudi Hollandi's Linder as CEO
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit gains 17.9 pct
* Monte dei Paschi shares lifted by reports on Qatar interest
* Vodafone Qatar's loss narrows as it cuts low-margin services
* Kuwait M2 money supply, bank lending growth slow in September
* Kuwait's NBK says rising Egypt profit to offset currency impact
* Kuwait to sell 3 bln dinars in international bonds early next year - finmin
* National Bank of Oman plans bond early next year -banking sources
* Oman Oil Company to partner with KPC for Duqm refinery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)