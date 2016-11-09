FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 9
November 9, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Dollar, Mexican peso, stocks sink as Trump edges ahead

* Egypt hits eight-year high on FX euphoria, state payment plan lifts Saudi

* Oil prices fall 2 percent as U.S. election looks tight

* Gold rallies to 5-week top with Trump, Clinton in tight race

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks up for 2nd session

* Syrian army says takes Aleppo district, rebels say battle continues

* OPEC sees negative consequences if Algiers accord not implemented

* New 2021 Gulf rail deadline a "moving target" - UAE minister

* Fitch: European Oil Refiners Set For Strong Fourth Quarter

* Turkish industrial output slides, growth forecasts lowered

* Total signs first post-sanctions Western energy deal with Iran

* Iranian miner seeks up to $4 bln for copper, steel projects

* Islamic finance nears final standard for gold-based products

EGYPT

* Egypt expects long-awaited IMF funds next week as currency slides

* Wal-Mart sued over sale of fake 'Egyptian cotton' linen

* Egypt foreign reserves fall to $19.041 bln end-October

* Egypt pound weakens as banks suck up black market dollars

* Egypt gets offers from seven suppliers at wheat tender -traders

* Egyptian stock index surges to highest since June 2008

* Egypt's budget deficit narrows in first quarter

* Egypt says spot market to help provide oil products after Saudi halt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Credit Suisse hired to sell RBS's Saudi Hollandi Bank stake- sources

* Saudi Oger seeks payment freeze on $3.5 billion local bank debt - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 net profit up 36 pct

* UAE aims to have public-private partnerships framework by year-end

* UAE's ADNOC, Occidental to expand Al Hosn capacity by 50 percent

* Commercial Bank of Dubai names Saudi Hollandi's Linder as CEO

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit gains 17.9 pct

QATAR

* Monte dei Paschi shares lifted by reports on Qatar interest

* Vodafone Qatar's loss narrows as it cuts low-margin services

KUWAIT

* Kuwait M2 money supply, bank lending growth slow in September

* Kuwait's NBK says rising Egypt profit to offset currency impact

* Kuwait to sell 3 bln dinars in international bonds early next year - finmin

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman plans bond early next year -banking sources

* Oman Oil Company to partner with KPC for Duqm refinery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

