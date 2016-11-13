FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 13
November 13, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after US election rally, bond yields rise further, dollar climbs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges in record volume on signs of dollar inflows

* Oil down 2 pct on OPEC glut worries; U.S. rigs up by two

* PRECIOUS-Gold sinks to 5-month low on commodity selloff, surging yields

* UniCredit mulling 10-13 bln euro share issue - sources

* OPEC points to even bigger 2017 oil surplus as its output jumps

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise on news al-Shaheen exports would drop

* Saudi energy minister in Algiers for talks - Algerian energy source

* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait keep Oct crude output steady -industry sources

* INTERVIEW-Growing LNG supply glut redefining global flows, long-term contracts -PIRA

* Senior Saudi prince says Trump shouldn't scrap Iran deal

* Russia says expects sanctions to stay in place despite Trump win

* Hollande and Trump agreed to "clarify" key issues including Middle East -source

* Once critical, Gulf executives want to do business with Trump

* Damascus, allies upbeat on Trump win, await his policies

* Syrian army and allies make gains in Aleppo

* Iraqi army says advances in Mosul, despite suicide bombers

* Turkey seeks to free up credit with cap on govt deposit rates -officials

* INTERVIEW-Turkey may make further tax cuts to boost flagging growth, finance minister says

* Iran raises Dec Light crude price to Asia, Europe

* Libya's Abu Tifl oil and gas field back on line - engineer

* Arab Spring has cost region 6 pct of GDP - UN agency

* Iraq oil ministry postpones upstream bidding round to mid 2017

* INTERVIEW-Hyperloop One preparing new funding round

* Motor racing-Dennis fighting McLaren ouster, says Ecclestone

EGYPT

* IMF board approves Egypt's $12 billion loan agreement, $2.75 billion disbursed

* Egypt imposes big security clampdown, protests fail to materialise

* Egypt's GASC says buys 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

* Egypt's core inflation jumps, consumer inflation eases for second month

* Egypt central bank in $2 bln financing deal with global banks

* Egypt says still plans Eurobond issue by year-end

* Egypt c.bank gov says $1.4 bln sold to banks since pound floated -Al Mal

* Average yields on Egypt's one year and six month treasury bills drop at auction

* Egypt's core inflation rises to 15.72 pct yr/yr in October -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sets aside $26.7 bln to settle delayed private sector payments-document

* Saudi finance minister says he "very optimistic" on 2016 budget gap

* Saudi billionaire sets Trump feud aside, eyes U.S. meeting

* Fourteen injured in Saudi Arabia by projectiles fired from Yemen -civil defence

* Zain Group expects to finalise Saudi tower sale in H1 2017 -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala may invest in Russian vegoil, rice firms

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility says Q3 net profit up 11 pct

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum affiliate signs LNG deal with Brazil-based CELSE - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
