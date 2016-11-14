MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs along with US yields but Asia shares divided
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues rally on IMF; Saudi strong, rest of Gulf hit by global weakness
* Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record, U.S. rig count
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 5-month low as dollar strengthens
* Iraq troops vow to tighten noose on Islamic State in Mosul
* Iraqi Kurds' destruction of Arab villages could be war crime -HRW
* Iran opens three new oilfields as it boosts output
* Egypt's pound strengthens after IMF approves $12 bln loan
* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly auction
* BofA recommends buying Egyptian T-bills, thinks currency has bottomed
* Egypt IMF loan to be repaid in 10 yrs, targets higher growth
* Egypt Export and Import Control body to lead wheat inspections
* Saudi bourse lists Riyad REIT as first real estate fund
* Zain Saudi told to pay rival Mobily $58.5 mlns by arbitration panel
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says to shut ethane cracker for 21 days from Monday
* Saudi Arabia keeps Dec crude supply to Asia steady
* Dubai businessman Alabbar, Saudi SWF launch $1 bln e-commerce platform
* UAE's Air Arabia Q3 net profit rises 26 pct
* UAE's GEMS Education seeking $500 million loan - banking sources
* ENBD expects retail lending growth to fall to around 5 pct in 2017
* Fujairah to publish weekly inventory storage data starting 2017
* Al Baraka Banking Group's third-quarter net profit drops 3.75 pct
* Aluminium Bahrain Q3 net income rises 65.1 pct
* Kuwaiti food firm Americana posts 85.8 pct Q3 net profit jump (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)