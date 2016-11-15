MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks on back foot as dollar, Treasury yields rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt, Saudi hit by profit-taking, Gulf down with emerging markets
* Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of OPEC cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold crawls away from lowest in over 5 mths on bargain-hunting
* Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT
* Obama promises to veto bill that would block aircraft exports to Iran
* Iran weighing wheat export, import needs - industry group
* Moody's affirms Jordan's B1 rating outlook remains stable
* Islamic State claims suicide attacks as Mosul campaign makes slow progress
* EU criticises Turkey but not ready to halt membership talks
* Eyeing dirham float, Morocco plans hard currency interbank market
* EU puts Syrian central bank governor under sanctions
* Turkish officials cautious on growth as political uncertainty weighs
* Morocco to tender for 800 MW solar plants by start of 2017
* EU says to stick to Iran rapprochement despite Trump's criticism
* Iraq plans to export 3.163 mln bpd of Basra crude in Dec
* Moody's: Global sovereign outlook is negative due to persistent low growth, fiscal concerns and political risks
* Egypt issues 688 mln euro in T-bills, average yield 2.3 pct -c.bank
* Egyptian pound strengthens as dollar liquidity increases
* IMF's Egypt loan shows extent and risks of its Middle East role
* Egypt's first gold mining tender since 2009 set for early December
* Orange Egypt completes payment for 4G mobile licence
* Saudi Arabia is wrestling down money rates, central bank says
* IDB to announce sukuk roadshow this week as Mideast issuance window shrinks -sources
* Saudi sovereign fund PIF considers buying stake in power firm ACWA -sources
* UAE court jails three men for involvement in banned groups
* UAE-Singapore JV plan aluminium products plant in Abu Dhabi
* Bank of Sharjah weighs $500 mln bond in 2017 -sources
* Gulf banks could lose access to dollar clearing, UAE c.banker warns
* Dubai investment company GGICO restructuring $643 mln of debt
* Dubai construction duo Arabtec and Drake & Scull reduce losses
* ICE proposes limit on Dubai oil futures positions in 2017
* UAE c.bank chief: expects slightly higher growth next year, similar loan growth
* Qatar central bank to offer 3 billion riyals bonds -circular
* Bahrain's Gulf International Bank requests proposals for dollar bond issue -sources
* Kuwait's Agility ends talks on Kharafi National investment - newspaper
* Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable from negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)