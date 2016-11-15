FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 15
November 15, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks on back foot as dollar, Treasury yields rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt, Saudi hit by profit-taking, Gulf down with emerging markets

* Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of OPEC cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold crawls away from lowest in over 5 mths on bargain-hunting

* Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT

* Obama promises to veto bill that would block aircraft exports to Iran

* Iran weighing wheat export, import needs - industry group

* Moody's affirms Jordan's B1 rating outlook remains stable

* Islamic State claims suicide attacks as Mosul campaign makes slow progress

* EU criticises Turkey but not ready to halt membership talks

* Eyeing dirham float, Morocco plans hard currency interbank market

* EU puts Syrian central bank governor under sanctions

* Turkish officials cautious on growth as political uncertainty weighs

* Morocco to tender for 800 MW solar plants by start of 2017

* EU says to stick to Iran rapprochement despite Trump's criticism

* Iraq plans to export 3.163 mln bpd of Basra crude in Dec

* Moody's: Global sovereign outlook is negative due to persistent low growth, fiscal concerns and political risks

EGYPT

* Egypt issues 688 mln euro in T-bills, average yield 2.3 pct -c.bank

* Egyptian pound strengthens as dollar liquidity increases

* IMF's Egypt loan shows extent and risks of its Middle East role

* Egypt's first gold mining tender since 2009 set for early December

* Orange Egypt completes payment for 4G mobile licence

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia is wrestling down money rates, central bank says

* IDB to announce sukuk roadshow this week as Mideast issuance window shrinks -sources

* Saudi sovereign fund PIF considers buying stake in power firm ACWA -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE court jails three men for involvement in banned groups

* UAE-Singapore JV plan aluminium products plant in Abu Dhabi

* Bank of Sharjah weighs $500 mln bond in 2017 -sources

* Gulf banks could lose access to dollar clearing, UAE c.banker warns

* Dubai investment company GGICO restructuring $643 mln of debt

* Dubai construction duo Arabtec and Drake & Scull reduce losses

* ICE proposes limit on Dubai oil futures positions in 2017

* UAE c.bank chief: expects slightly higher growth next year, similar loan growth

QATAR

* Qatar central bank to offer 3 billion riyals bonds -circular

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf International Bank requests proposals for dollar bond issue -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility ends talks on Kharafi National investment - newspaper

OMAN

* Moody's revises outlook on Oman's banking system to stable from negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
