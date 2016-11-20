MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strongest in 13 years; bond yields rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in record volume, Saudi underperforms peer markets
* Oil gains 5 pct on the week on OPEC hopes
* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure, Asia spot demand lower
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 5-1/2-month low on dollar surge
* INSIGHT-Far from Mosul, Islamic State close to defeat in Libya's Sirte
* Battle for Aleppo escalates, U.N. sees "bleak moment"
* OPEC moves closer to oil output deal as Iran gets new offer
* Economists divided on possible Turkish rate hike next week
* Some Turkish military officers at NATO seeking asylum -alliance chief
* EXCLUSIVE-Glencore seeks $550 mln to raise stakes in Kurdish oil game
* More academics, mayors detained as Turkish purges enter fifth month
* Gaza man shot dead in protest near border with Israel - Palestinians
* Turkish ruling party sparks uproar with sexual abuse bill
* Houthi missile and Saudi-led air strikes strain Yemen truce
* Oman's Sultan Qaboos makes first public appearance in nearly a year
* U.N. council extends inquiry into Syria toxic gas attacks
* U.S. demands immediate end to bombings of hospitals in Aleppo
* Iraqi troops expand foothold in Mosul as IS pledges more suicide attacks
* Islamic State kills 12 Sunni tribal fighters, police south of Mosul
* All hospitals in East Aleppo out of action -health directorate
* Iraq's exports from Kirkuk fields drop on power outages - official
* Morocco's OCP and Ethiopia sign large fertiliser plant deal
* Oil may rise to $55 if all producers cooperate - Iran
* After IS kidnap and oppression, Iraqi girls eager to get lives back
* OPEC head to meet Iran oil minister - SHANA
* Iraq's oil contracts make joining OPEC output cut more painful
* Iran overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil supplier to India
* Civilian casualties from Mosul are overwhelming capacity, U.N. warns
* Egypt jails journalists' union chief, two others for 2 years
* Egypt c.bank keeps key interest rates unchanged at MPC meeting
* BRIEF-OCI announces $660 mln financing facilities with final maturity 2020
* Egypt's 1-year treasury bill yield drops to 17.606 pct at auction -c.bank
* Egypt's Sisi pardons 82 prisoners, mostly student protesters
* Egypt removes white sugar import tariffs until May 30
* Egypt's GASC to accept wheat offers from Paraguay, Hungary and Bulgaria -trade
* Saudi soldier killed by missile from Yemen hours before ceasefire
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair closes in on loan for $1.1 bln Arab Bank stake buy -sources
* Spanish firms reach deal with Saudi Arabia over Mecca-Medina rail link
* MEDIA-Bank titans fly to Riyadh to fight for $2 trillion Saudi Aramco float - Sky News
* Saudi's Falih urges OPEC to cut oil output to low end of target
* Saudi sovereign fund fills key positions as it bulks up for reform drive
* Saudi Arabia boosts Sept oil exports to 7.81 mln bpd -JODI
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.812 mln bpd in Sept
* Saudi energy minister says optimistic OPEC will formalise Algeria agreement
* Emirates Airline says some technical issues with Rolls-Royce A380 engines
* Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation
* Emirates airline president sees tough couple of years for industry
* Falling investment to support gas prices -Qatar
* Qatar Insurance considers capital-boosting bond -sources
* Qatar says asking Iran, Iraq to freeze oil output at current levels
* Qatar offers prompt condensate as new splitter fails to restart -sources
* Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod to raise capital by 20 pct
* U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait
* Bahrain's Bapco in talks with ECAs for refinery expansion -sources
* Bahrain central bank says no current plans to issue bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)