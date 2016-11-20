MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strongest in 13 years; bond yields rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in record volume, Saudi underperforms peer markets

* Oil gains 5 pct on the week on OPEC hopes

* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure, Asia spot demand lower

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 5-1/2-month low on dollar surge

* INSIGHT-Far from Mosul, Islamic State close to defeat in Libya's Sirte

* Battle for Aleppo escalates, U.N. sees "bleak moment"

* OPEC moves closer to oil output deal as Iran gets new offer

* Economists divided on possible Turkish rate hike next week

* Some Turkish military officers at NATO seeking asylum -alliance chief

* EXCLUSIVE-Glencore seeks $550 mln to raise stakes in Kurdish oil game

* More academics, mayors detained as Turkish purges enter fifth month

* Gaza man shot dead in protest near border with Israel - Palestinians

* Turkish ruling party sparks uproar with sexual abuse bill

* Houthi missile and Saudi-led air strikes strain Yemen truce

* Oman's Sultan Qaboos makes first public appearance in nearly a year

* U.N. council extends inquiry into Syria toxic gas attacks

* U.S. demands immediate end to bombings of hospitals in Aleppo

* Iraqi troops expand foothold in Mosul as IS pledges more suicide attacks

* Islamic State kills 12 Sunni tribal fighters, police south of Mosul

* All hospitals in East Aleppo out of action -health directorate

* Iraq's exports from Kirkuk fields drop on power outages - official

* Morocco's OCP and Ethiopia sign large fertiliser plant deal

* Oil may rise to $55 if all producers cooperate - Iran

* After IS kidnap and oppression, Iraqi girls eager to get lives back

* OPEC head to meet Iran oil minister - SHANA

* Iraq's oil contracts make joining OPEC output cut more painful

* Iran overtakes Saudi Arabia as top oil supplier to India

* Civilian casualties from Mosul are overwhelming capacity, U.N. warns

EGYPT

* Egypt jails journalists' union chief, two others for 2 years

* Egypt c.bank keeps key interest rates unchanged at MPC meeting

* BRIEF-OCI announces $660 mln financing facilities with final maturity 2020

* Egypt's 1-year treasury bill yield drops to 17.606 pct at auction -c.bank

* Egypt's Sisi pardons 82 prisoners, mostly student protesters

* Egypt removes white sugar import tariffs until May 30

* Egypt's GASC to accept wheat offers from Paraguay, Hungary and Bulgaria -trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi soldier killed by missile from Yemen hours before ceasefire

* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair closes in on loan for $1.1 bln Arab Bank stake buy -sources

* Spanish firms reach deal with Saudi Arabia over Mecca-Medina rail link

* MEDIA-Bank titans fly to Riyadh to fight for $2 trillion Saudi Aramco float - Sky News

* Saudi's Falih urges OPEC to cut oil output to low end of target

* Saudi sovereign fund fills key positions as it bulks up for reform drive

* Saudi Arabia boosts Sept oil exports to 7.81 mln bpd -JODI

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.812 mln bpd in Sept

* Saudi energy minister says optimistic OPEC will formalise Algeria agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Airline says some technical issues with Rolls-Royce A380 engines

* Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

* Emirates airline president sees tough couple of years for industry

QATAR

* Falling investment to support gas prices -Qatar

* U.S. approves possible sale of defense aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait

* Qatar Insurance considers capital-boosting bond -sources

* Qatar says asking Iran, Iraq to freeze oil output at current levels

* Qatar offers prompt condensate as new splitter fails to restart -sources

* Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod to raise capital by 20 pct

KUWAIT

OMAN

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Bapco in talks with ECAs for refinery expansion -sources

* Bahrain central bank says no current plans to issue bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)