9 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 22
Shock Tactics
Economy
Technology
November 22, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St rally, oil extends gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi sags on profit taking, Egypt conquers 8-yr high as currency weakens

* Oil prices rise in anticipation of planned OPEC-led production cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices regain some ground on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Light grades remain under pressure

* Moroccan court to invite expressions of interest in refiner Samir

* Hariri sees obstacles in way of forming new Lebanon government

* Russian tycoon could take control of Turkcell -source

* BP ring-fences CEO Dudley from Iran decision-making

* Iran's Guards using Trump victory to claw back power

* China says would consider Turkish membership of security bloc

* Libyan dinar slides on parallel market despite pledges from U.N.-backed gov't

* Iraq Shi'ite paramilitaries close to cutting Mosul supply route

* Saudi-led forces say broken Yemen truce will not be renewed

* Turkish government to discuss lira weakness on Tuesday - sources

* Algeria trade deficit widens in Jan-Oct- customs

EGYPT

* Egypt refers militants charged in Sisi death plot to military judiciary

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reach $418.1 mln in October -official website

* Italy's Eni says Egypt Nooros gas field producing 900mln cubic feet per day

* Egypt's NBE says new high-yield deposit certificates raise 85 bln pounds

* Egypt sells $1.696 bln in treasury bills at average yield of 3.749 pct

* Egyptian banks have attracted $3 bln since currency float -cbank official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans to promote more sports clubs and exercise

* Saudi Arabia to establish national water and energy efficiency program

* TABLE-Saudi October inflation falls to lowest this year

* Rowan, Saudi Aramco to form JV to operate offshore drilling rigs

* Troubled Saudi builder MMG appeals directly to deputy crown prince

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE may take U.S. to WTO over steel pipes dumping charges - official

* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi's IPIC at AA; Outlook Stable

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closes $600 million syndicated loan - statement

* Banks give initial pricing for Etihad Airways' $500 mln sukuk issue

BAHRAIN

* Amnesty says torture, rights abuses persist in Bahrain despite reforms (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
