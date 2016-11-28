MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive; dollar sinks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge up, Egypt's rally on currency float reverses
* Oil falls $2 a barrel on OPEC cut uncertainty ahead of meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar weakens
* Saudi energy minister: oil market would balance even without output cuts
* Gaza risks becoming easy launchpad for Islamic State -Qatari minister
* INTERVIEW-Qatar will help Syrian rebels even if Trump ends U.S. role
* Iraqi forces grind on in east Mosul as political rift opens over Shi'ite militias
* Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances
* Yemen's Saleh asks UN to allow him to travel to Cuba - statement
* Australia awaits Turkey's response on extradition of IS recruiter
* Iran may seek naval bases in Yemen or Syria - chief of staff
* Erdogan warns Europe that Turkey could open migrant gates
* Air strikes batter women's hospital in Syria's Idlib - monitor, aid group
* Blast rocks northern Syrian town, deaths reported and wounded taken to Turkey -sources
* Islamic State claims deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
* Popular Sudanese television channel ordered to close-owner
* Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill prices fall in weekly auction
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt appoints Zohair Edris as acting CEO
* Raya Holding close to finalise agreement with Egyptian Gulf Bank
* Egyptian importers nursing losses after currency float want a bailout
* Saudi Arabia's maritime complex seen costing over $5 bln- minister
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank comfortable with capital position
* BUZZ-Saudi's Alawwal Bank surges on rebranding
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth edges up in October, deposits dip
* Motor racing-Hamilton hands over title as a winner
* Spain, Qatar eye $1 bln Latam investment fund signing in 2017 - newspaper
* Kuwaiti opposition win big in anti-austerity vote
* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges down to 3.6 pct
* Kuwait Finance House signs deal to sell 150 mln shares of unit to investors