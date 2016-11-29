FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 29
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies with bonds, oil anxious about OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Second-tier stocks boost Saudi, foreign money supports Egypt

* Oil prices dip over scepticism ahead of OPEC meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as dollar holds losses

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Light grades still available

* Iranian vessel points weapon at U.S. helicopter -officials

* Tunisia hosts investors to revive post-revolution economy

* OPEC makes last-ditch bid to save oil deal as tensions grow

* Syrian government drives rebels from swathe of Aleppo

* Yemen's Houthis form government, in setback to peace process

* South Africa's MTN Group plans expansion in Iran

* Shell considering selling its Iraq oil assets -sources

* Iraq could split if Shi'ite militias enter Mosul - Sunni politician

* Turkey targets foster families in post-coup crackdown - gov't official

* Islamic finance group approves standard for gold products

* EIB to lend Tunisia 400 million euros -Tunisian government

* Turkey has plans to make lira more attractive to investors, Deputy PM says

* Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

* Tunisia to issue 1 billion euro Eurobond in January - government source

* Turkish economic confidence index rises 7.4 percent in November

EGYPT

* Eni aiming to cut stake in Egypt's Zohr offshore gas find to 50 pct

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 2-11 shipment

* Glencore comes out top as Egypt awards mega LNG import tender

* Average yields on Egypt's bonds drop at auction

* Egypt plans $2.5-3 bln Eurobond by mid-Jan, second issue in H2 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's oil problems run far deeper than OPEC: Russell

* Saudi government infusing cash into economy, may boost growth, data shows

* Saudi Arabia suspends monthly domestic bond issue again -Maaal

* Saudi central bank net foreign assets shrink by $10.8 billion in October

* Saudi money supply increase in October

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch: UAE Islamic Banking Faces Growing Operating Challenges

* UAE oil giant ADNOC says it will almost triple petrochemical output by 2025

* China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments

* Italy's Yoox Net-A-Porter enters Middle East online luxury venture

QATAR

* China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

* Qatar October trade surplus shrinks by a third

KUWAIT

* Saudi fund to invest in owner of Kuwait food firm Americana

* Kuwait plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 jets -official

OMAN

* Oman's ORPIC shuts Sohar oil refinery because of technical issues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.