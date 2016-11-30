MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on U.S. growth data cues; dollar steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back with oil's retreat; profit-taking resumes in Egypt
* Oil markets remain jittery ahead of OPEC meeting later in day
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as markets brace for OPEC meeting
* Germany's Merkel opposes new talks with Turkey on EU accession - Bild
* Regional partners pledge billions in help for Tunisia
* Formation of new Houthi gov't does not help Yemen - UN envoy
* Iran, Iraq at loggerheads with Saudis ahead of OPEC meeting
* Iraq plans bond sale worth $2 billion, PM's office says
* Fitch sees emerging market downgrades slowing after record 2016
* Water cuts and rising food prices leave Mosul facing crisis
* France wants urgent U.N. Security Council meeting on Aleppo
* Assad, allies aim to seize all Aleppo before Trump takes power-official
* Erdogan says Turkey not yet "closed the book" on EU, but has alternatives
* U.S. Senate to vote on Iran sanctions renewal this week
* Dollar shortage to cut Sudan's white sugar imports - sugar official
* Turkcell deadlock 'back to square one' after Russian tycoon fails to secure stake
* Moroccan phosphate producer OCP to raise $500 mln in domestic bond issue
* Turkish PM says finalising constitutional change to bolster Erdogan powers
* Iran calls U.S. military behaviour in Gulf "unprofessional"
* Sudan seizes print-runs of four newspapers amid protests
* Egypt warns citizens from participating in foreign polls
* Egypt's parliament regulates NGOs in law activists says is repressive
* Egypt's GASC gets offers from nine suppliers at wheat tender
* Saudi king allocates 100 bln riyals from reserves to public investment fund
* Saudi king showcases mining hub in push to move beyond oil
* Saudi Arabia carries on drilling despite oil slump: Kemp
* Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for 5-year sukuk - leads
* Dubai's Arabtec pins turnaround hopes on industry veteran
* Qatar Navigation, Qatar Ports to start JV for Hamad Port
* Commercial Bank of Qatar launches 5-year plan to stem losses
* Qatar Navigation's purchase of Al Shaheen stake delayed (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)