DUBAI Feb 12 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut talk, China data spur risk
rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE hit by poor Q4 earnings, Kuwait
retreats in volatile trade
* Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count
rises
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields
pare gains
* Khamenei says Sweden has good name among Iranians
* Iran says holds eight foreigners planning attacks
* Russia to decide in April-May if global oil deal should be
extended - TASS
* East Libyan forces lose helicopter with two crew -
officials
* Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use
airspace-report
* Saudi Crown prince says U.S.-Saudi ties strong
* Iraq says will stay clear of U.S.-Iran tensions
* Trump weighs revised travel ban, Supreme Court test still
possible
* Trump to Iran's Rouhani: Better be careful
* U.S. strike in Iraq targets Islamic State militant from
France
* New York man accused of bomb plot admits Islamic State
support
* EU's Mogherini: U.S. says will fully implement Iran
nuclear deal
* U.N. Secretary General kicks off Middle East tour
* Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
* Suicide bombings kill 10, wound 33 in Mosul, Baghdad
* EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with
supply cut -sources
* Non-OPEC delivers 40 pct of pledged oil curbs in January -
OPEC sources
* Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant
"Death to America" -TV
* Iran says has smashed Islamic State-linked cell - agency
* EXCLUSIVE-EU sharpens competition tools to face Gulf
carrier challenge
* Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemeni port, civilians at risk
* Asia, Mideast oil product tankers idle as slow trade cuts
earnings
* Bahrain says kills three fugitives in gunbattle at sea
* OPEC, non-OPEC technical committee to meet in Vienna Feb
22
* Saudi, Venezuela review oil market conditions -SPA
* Saudi Aramco's rigs unlikely to drop, may rise marginally
this year -sources
* Some Asian buyers to trim Saudi light crude purchases in
March
* ANALYSIS-Trump presidency heralds new era of closer ties
with Egypt
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban inflation jumps to 28.1 pct in January
* INTERVIEW-Egypt's AMOC to make secondary share offering in
Cairo and offer GDRs in London
* Egyptian pound strengthens as foreign investors return
* Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
drop sharply
* Egypt strategic wheat reserves enough for four months
-supplies ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Walt Disney seeks control of troubled offspring Euro
Disney
* Saudi sovereign fund says it's not considering stake in
Six Flags
* Disney tightens Euro Disney grip in deal with Saudi's
Alwaleed
* Saudi Binladin to get $2.7 bln extension for Mecca mosque
-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah emirate has no plans to issue dollar
bond in 2017
* Abu Dhabi seeks over 240,000 T gasoline after recent fire
* Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in talks with banks for dollar
bond -sources
* UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts
* Air Arabia swings to surprise Q4 net loss, cuts dividend
QATAR
* Qatar's Medicare Group Q4 net profit drops 42.4 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp targets U.S. service sector, UK
property
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Agility files $380 mln telecoms arbitration case
vs Iraq
* Kuwait raises March official selling price for crude oil
to Asia
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)