DUBAI Feb 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut talk, China data spur risk rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE hit by poor Q4 earnings, Kuwait retreats in volatile trade

* Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields pare gains

* Khamenei says Sweden has good name among Iranians

* Iran says holds eight foreigners planning attacks

* Russia to decide in April-May if global oil deal should be extended - TASS

* East Libyan forces lose helicopter with two crew - officials

* Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report

* Saudi Crown prince says U.S.-Saudi ties strong

* Iraq says will stay clear of U.S.-Iran tensions

* Trump weighs revised travel ban, Supreme Court test still possible

* Trump to Iran's Rouhani: Better be careful

* U.S. strike in Iraq targets Islamic State militant from France

* New York man accused of bomb plot admits Islamic State support

* EU's Mogherini: U.S. says will fully implement Iran nuclear deal

* U.N. Secretary General kicks off Middle East tour

* Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN

* Suicide bombings kill 10, wound 33 in Mosul, Baghdad

* EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources

* Non-OPEC delivers 40 pct of pledged oil curbs in January - OPEC sources

* Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant "Death to America" -TV

* Iran says has smashed Islamic State-linked cell - agency

* EXCLUSIVE-EU sharpens competition tools to face Gulf carrier challenge

* Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemeni port, civilians at risk

* Asia, Mideast oil product tankers idle as slow trade cuts earnings

* Bahrain says kills three fugitives in gunbattle at sea

* OPEC, non-OPEC technical committee to meet in Vienna Feb 22

* Saudi, Venezuela review oil market conditions -SPA

* Saudi Aramco's rigs unlikely to drop, may rise marginally this year -sources

* Some Asian buyers to trim Saudi light crude purchases in March

* ANALYSIS-Trump presidency heralds new era of closer ties with Egypt

EGYPT

* Egypt's urban inflation jumps to 28.1 pct in January

* INTERVIEW-Egypt's AMOC to make secondary share offering in Cairo and offer GDRs in London

* Egyptian pound strengthens as foreign investors return

* Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills drop sharply

* Egypt strategic wheat reserves enough for four months -supplies ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Walt Disney seeks control of troubled offspring Euro Disney

* Saudi sovereign fund says it's not considering stake in Six Flags

* Disney tightens Euro Disney grip in deal with Saudi's Alwaleed

* Saudi Binladin to get $2.7 bln extension for Mecca mosque -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah emirate has no plans to issue dollar bond in 2017

* Abu Dhabi seeks over 240,000 T gasoline after recent fire

* Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in talks with banks for dollar bond -sources

* UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts

* Air Arabia swings to surprise Q4 net loss, cuts dividend

QATAR

* Qatar's Medicare Group Q4 net profit drops 42.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp targets U.S. service sector, UK property

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility files $380 mln telecoms arbitration case vs Iraq

* Kuwait raises March official selling price for crude oil to Asia