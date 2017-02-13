DUBAI Feb 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen slips after Trump-Abe meet, Asian shares firm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips

* Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strengthens against yen

* UN chief affirms full support for Yemen peace envoy

* Hezbollah supports Syria ceasefire and political talks

* Netanyahu pledges to promote "responsible policies" at Trump meeting

* UAE says expects higher compliance with OPEC, non-OPEC deal

* Turkey to hold referendum on stronger presidency on April 16

* Saudi govt approves 92 bln riyals support for agriculture, water, environment

* Iraqi policeman killed in clashes with pro-Sadr protesters

* Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report

* U.S. expresses objection to Palestinian as U.N. envoy to Libya

* Inter-Shi'ite tension mounts in Baghdad after clashes

* Syrian opposition picks delegation to Geneva talks

* Helicopter bombs vehicle amid power struggle in Yemen's Aden

* Erdogan says Turkish operation in Syria will continue to Raqqa

* ANALYSIS-Trump's hostility to help keep Iran's Rouhani in office, but make his life harder

* INTERVIEW-Six Gulf nations aiming for simultaneous VAT adoption in January -UAE official

EGYPT

* Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower

* Egypt's GASC says seeking at least 30,000 tonnes soyoil in tender

* Egypt's Al Nouran sugar to start operations in May

* Yields drop on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* BUZZ-Shares in Kingdom Holding surge on Disney share swap

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's troubled Arabtec working with boutique investment bank Moelis -sources

* Dubai's DP World not concerned about Trump protectionist policies

* INTERVIEW-Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar operating at full capacity

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls

* TABLE-Qatar January inflation falls to 1.2 pct on food prices

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait December bank loan growth slowest since January 2012

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Zain says Ministry of Electricity and Water awards contract worth 22 mln dinars

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman January inflation rises to 1.8 pct on transport, housing

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's sugar refinery stopped production in October - source

