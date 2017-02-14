DUBAI Feb 14 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar
holds firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai index, local sugar
revival boosts Egypt food makers
* Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
* Syrian rebels cast doubt on Kazakhstan talks, slam Russia
* Egyptian inflation hits highest level in more than a
decade
* Netanyahu non-committal on Palestinian statehood as he
heads to U.S.
* OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with
deal
* Islamic State leadership targeted in air strike, Baghdadi
fate unclear - Iraqi military
* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price
cuts
* EXCLUSIVE-After Islamic State defeat, broken Iraqi farmers
weigh heavy losses
* ANALYSIS-Baghdad's bloody protests mark resumption of
Shi'ite power struggle
* U.N. chief says Fayyad right choice as Libya envoy despite
U.S. objection
* INTERVIEW-EBRD discussing co-investments with Gulf
sovereign funds
EGYPT
* INTERVIEW-Egypt making good progress in IMF programme,
Lagarde says
* Inflows into Egypt banks $12.3 bln since pound float
* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 30.86 pct yr/yr in Jan
-c.bank
* Egypt cabinet re-shuffle to include ministers of
investment, agriculture
* POLL-Egypt seen shrugging off inflation, leaving rates
unchanged this week
* Egypt issues $1.092 billion in dollar-denominated treasury
bills at average yield of 3.62 percent -c.bank
* Egypt's five- and 10-year bond yields fall at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco inks first oil contract with China's Huajin
* Saudi Aramco sets February propane price at $510 per tonne
* Saudi's CMA approves listing of two companies on Saudi
parallel bourse
* OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with
deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Arabtec Q4 loss widens, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights
issue
* BUZZ-Shares in Dubai's Arabtec slump on wider Q4 net loss
* UAE studying expanding Fujairah refinery capacity -energy
minister
* Shuaa Capital in acquisition talks, has 3 IPOs in pipeline
- chairman
* Tesla targets Middle East drive with Dubai debut
QATAR
* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price
cuts
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Maidan Clinic 9-mnth profit rises
* BRIEF-Independent Petroleum Group FY profit rises
* MEDIA-Kuwait said to meet investors ahead of $9.5 bln
debut bond - Bloomberg
* Kuwait says oil prices to rise with higher level of output
deal compliance
* Kuwait's KPC to spend 35 bln dinars on oil projects in 5
years
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Aqar Real Estate Investments FY profit
falls
* BRIEF-Kuwait's NAPESCO says Al Qurain's offer price to
acquire remaining stake in co is unfair
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Mezzan Holding FY profit falls
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Bahrain's BMMI FY profit falls
* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank FY profit falls
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Inovest posts FY profit
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)