MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks and dollar firmer as Yellen hints at March rate hike

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Company earnings, news support UAE; Saudi, Egypt underperform

* Oil dips over doubts that high OPEC compliance with announced cuts will last

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower after Yellen rate hike hint

* Trump backs Middle East peace, even if not tied to two-state solution

* Top gold ETF gets Islamic finance certification to tap new markets

* Russian jets pound Syrian city of Deraa after rebel gains

* Protesters attack Lebanese TV channel headquarters

* Aoun, Hariri's Hezbollah comments lay bare Lebanon's political divide

* Algeria issues tender to buy durum wheat and feed barley

* Turkey detains 800 over alleged links to Kurdish militants

* Turkey's main opposition won't challenge presidential referendum in court, party head says

* Iran urges Gulf states to "seize the opportunity" of Rouhani visit

* Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says

* Turkish 10-year benchmark bond yields 10.86 percent in tap

* Challenge to Trump travel ban moves forward in two courts

EGYPT

* Egypt taps new supply and agriculture ministers in reshuffle

* Oil companies bullish on Egypt, eyeing more investment, discoveries

* Egypt nearing deal with Iraq in search for crude oil imports

* Egypt's currency, debt in demand as FX reforms' impact kicks in

* Egypt to set schedule for repaying oil companies soon -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas says court rules in its favour in Kurdistan dispute

* Etisalat profit edges up on growing UAE revenues

* ADIB's falling profit rounds up mixed results season for Abu Dhabi banks

* Dubai's Emaar to reopen burned-out skyscraper hotel by end 2017 - chairman

* Dubai transport authority agrees to buy 200 Tesla vehicles

* Dubai's Drake & Scull outlines turnaround plan as it stays in the red

* Dubai telecoms firm du's Q4 net profit slides 20 pct

* UAE's Aldar Properties expects lower 2017 sales after flat Q4 profit

* Dubai's DAMAC Properties posts 1.3 pct rise in Q4 net profit

* UAE's Union National Bank Q4 profit up 29 pct, misses forecasts

KUWAIT

* National Investments says Americana's minority shareholders agree to sell 107.1 mln shares in co to Adeptio

* Kuwait's Real Estate Asset Management says no dividend for 2016

BAHRAIN

* Man and wife injured by "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)