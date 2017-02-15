MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks and dollar firmer as Yellen hints at March rate hike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Company earnings, news support UAE; Saudi, Egypt underperform
* Oil dips over doubts that high OPEC compliance with announced cuts will last
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower after Yellen rate hike hint
* Trump backs Middle East peace, even if not tied to two-state solution
* Top gold ETF gets Islamic finance certification to tap new markets
* Russian jets pound Syrian city of Deraa after rebel gains
* Protesters attack Lebanese TV channel headquarters
* Aoun, Hariri's Hezbollah comments lay bare Lebanon's political divide
* Algeria issues tender to buy durum wheat and feed barley
* Turkey detains 800 over alleged links to Kurdish militants
* Turkey's main opposition won't challenge presidential referendum in court, party head says
* Iran urges Gulf states to "seize the opportunity" of Rouhani visit
* Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says
* Turkish 10-year benchmark bond yields 10.86 percent in tap
* Challenge to Trump travel ban moves forward in two courts
* Egypt taps new supply and agriculture ministers in reshuffle
* Oil companies bullish on Egypt, eyeing more investment, discoveries
* Egypt nearing deal with Iraq in search for crude oil imports
* Egypt's currency, debt in demand as FX reforms' impact kicks in
* Egypt to set schedule for repaying oil companies soon -minister
* Dana Gas says court rules in its favour in Kurdistan dispute
* Etisalat profit edges up on growing UAE revenues
* ADIB's falling profit rounds up mixed results season for Abu Dhabi banks
* Dubai's Emaar to reopen burned-out skyscraper hotel by end 2017 - chairman
* Dubai transport authority agrees to buy 200 Tesla vehicles
* Dubai's Drake & Scull outlines turnaround plan as it stays in the red
* Dubai telecoms firm du's Q4 net profit slides 20 pct
* UAE's Aldar Properties expects lower 2017 sales after flat Q4 profit
* Dubai's DAMAC Properties posts 1.3 pct rise in Q4 net profit
* UAE's Union National Bank Q4 profit up 29 pct, misses forecasts
* National Investments says Americana's minority shareholders agree to sell 107.1 mln shares in co to Adeptio
* Kuwait's Real Estate Asset Management says no dividend for 2016
* Man and wife injured by "terrorist explosion" in Bahrain (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)