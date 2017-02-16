MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 1-1/2 year highs on robust Wall St; dollar retreats
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm, Egypt slips after breaking technical support
* Oil prices steady on OPEC cuts, but record U.S. fuel stocks weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise as dollar gives up gains
* Middle East Crude-Oman softens as Russian Urals heads to China
* Egypt brokers Libya peace roadmap, but key figures fail to meet
* Meeting Israel's Netanyahu, Trump backs away from commitment to Palestinian state
* Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria -CNN
* Palestinians tell Trump they are still committed to two-state solution
* Iran aims for annual steel exports of 20-25 million tonnes by 2025
* U.S. commander expects tough battle in western Mosul
* IranAir finalises deal to buy 20 ATR planes -report
* U.N. chief says two-state Mideast solution is the only way
* Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed, delegations downgraded
* Syrian Kurdish groups expect U.S. support, will fight any Turkish advance
* Syrian government rejects report on Aleppo chemical weapons use
* Ayatollah Khamenei criticises Iran's president on economy ahead of vote
* Libya's oil output should rise to 1.2 mln bpd by August- NOC board member
* Iran berates Total for delaying gas field development deal
* Iran president eyes better ties with Gulf Arabs during trip
* Turkish unemployment hits six-year high of 12.1 pct in Oct-Dec
* State-owned Jordan Silos re-issues tenders to buy 25,000 T wheat
* USDA Attache Report: Egypt's local wheat procurement policy increase farmers profits
* As pound strengthens, Egypt adjusts customs exchange rate to 16 per dlr
* Egypt's GASC cancels vegoil purchase tender - trade
* Al Baraka Bank Egypt recieves $25 mln deposit from Misr Insurance
* Egypt hopes to reach gas market balance in 2018, to export by 2020
* Saudi's SAFCO says will pay 1 riyal cash dividend for H2
* Talks by UAE fund seeking $6.5 bln from 1MDB deadlocked -sources
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim mandates banks for dollar bond -sources
* Abu Dhabi in no rush to issue bond after Asian non-deal roadshow -sources
* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan dies of bomb attack wounds
* Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo
* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
* Dubai bourse suspends trading in shares of Kuwait's Agility
* Fitch Affirms Bahrain at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)