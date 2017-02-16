MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 1-1/2 year highs on robust Wall St; dollar retreats

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly firm, Egypt slips after breaking technical support

* Oil prices steady on OPEC cuts, but record U.S. fuel stocks weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise as dollar gives up gains

* Middle East Crude-Oman softens as Russian Urals heads to China

* Egypt brokers Libya peace roadmap, but key figures fail to meet

* Meeting Israel's Netanyahu, Trump backs away from commitment to Palestinian state

* Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria -CNN

* Palestinians tell Trump they are still committed to two-state solution

* Iran aims for annual steel exports of 20-25 million tonnes by 2025

* U.S. commander expects tough battle in western Mosul

* IranAir finalises deal to buy 20 ATR planes -report

* U.N. chief says two-state Mideast solution is the only way

* Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed, delegations downgraded

* Syrian Kurdish groups expect U.S. support, will fight any Turkish advance

* Syrian government rejects report on Aleppo chemical weapons use

* Ayatollah Khamenei criticises Iran's president on economy ahead of vote

* Libya's oil output should rise to 1.2 mln bpd by August- NOC board member

* Iran berates Total for delaying gas field development deal

* Iran president eyes better ties with Gulf Arabs during trip

* Turkish unemployment hits six-year high of 12.1 pct in Oct-Dec

* State-owned Jordan Silos re-issues tenders to buy 25,000 T wheat

EGYPT

* USDA Attache Report: Egypt's local wheat procurement policy increase farmers profits

* As pound strengthens, Egypt adjusts customs exchange rate to 16 per dlr

* Egypt's GASC cancels vegoil purchase tender - trade

* Al Baraka Bank Egypt recieves $25 mln deposit from Misr Insurance

* Egypt hopes to reach gas market balance in 2018, to export by 2020

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SAFCO says will pay 1 riyal cash dividend for H2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Talks by UAE fund seeking $6.5 bln from 1MDB deadlocked -sources

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim mandates banks for dollar bond -sources

* Abu Dhabi in no rush to issue bond after Asian non-deal roadshow -sources

* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan dies of bomb attack wounds

* Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo

QATAR

* Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts

KUWAIT

* Dubai bourse suspends trading in shares of Kuwait's Agility

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Bahrain at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)