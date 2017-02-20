MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares adrift for US holiday, focus on Unilever
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks support Saudi, Qatar; Egypt falls as currency strengthens
* Oil prices flatline as U.S. drilling counters OPEC output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, softer dollar supports
* Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
* U.S. senators consider sanctions against Iran for missile development
* Iran minister who oversaw plane deals survives no-confidence vote
* Iran's Zarif says use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be condoned
* Syrian opposition says ready for Geneva talks, but Assad must go
* A year ago, Israel, Jordan and Egypt secretly met for peace - report
* Blowing up houses, digging up graves: Iraqis purge Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia, Israel present de facto united front against Iran
* Iran pushes for dialogue with Gulf Arab states
* Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
* Germany says building more Israeli settlements may end two-state solution
* U.S. ambassador at U.N. says Trump supports two-state solution
* West Mosul residents told battle is imminent as Iraqi forces begin moving
* U.N. and others play down expectations for Geneva talks on Syria
* Syrian government forces press attack on Damascus outskirts - monitors, medic
* Turkish PM, U.S. vice president discuss improving ties - sources
* Aoun: Israeli threats to Lebanese sovereignty will meet 'appropriate response'
* Islamic State posts video of man it says was Egypt church bomber
* Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price slump
* INTERVIEW-Libya's Seraj sees Russia as possible intermediary with eastern commander
* Trump's defense chief says has no problems with media
* Egyptian pound strengthens on weaker dollar demand from importers
* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
* Saudi Binladin obtains fresh payments from government -sources
* Saudi gamers get together at kingdom's first-ever Comic Con
* BRIEF-Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel board approves sale of stake in Al Tayyar International
* BRIEF-Jarir Marketing says will not make early announcement of estimated financial results of Q1'17
* BRIEF-Saudi's Yansab convenes shareholder meeting to vote on FY dividend
* Saudi Aramco says contains "limited" oil pipeline leak, one person died
* BRIEF-Saudi's Samba Financial appoints Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO
* Australia and UAE to explore deeper defence ties, A$1 bln in sales
* TABLE-Dubai January inflation rises sharply to 3.7 pct on transport
* INTERVIEW-Bank of Singapore to use Dubai as base to attract Middle East, Africa wealth
* UAE expects to award $5.4 bln deals at defence fair-expo says
* UAE's ADNOC awards China's CNPC 8 pct stake in onshore concession
* UAE December inflation falls sharply to 1.2 pct
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth in January weakest since 2014
* Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper-newspaper
* BRIEF-Qatar's Doha Bank to convene EGM to approve capital increase
* BRIEF-Warba Bank signs deal to raise amount for acquisition of investment portfolios
* Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls but company hikes dividend
* BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company completes bond issue of $500 mln under EMTN program
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)