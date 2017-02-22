MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 22

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls sharply as Arabtec slides, Egypt rebounds

* US oil holds near 7-wk high; OPEC upbeat on output curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors look for rate hike clues from Fed

* Middle East Crude-Dubai inches higher; more April ESPO on offer

* IMF eyes Islamic finance stability, warns of hybrid risks

* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State set to storm airport, clear way to western Mosul

* Iran to sign oil contract to sell Russia 100,000 bpd - state TV

* Iran makes first raw sugar purchases in months to boost stocks – trade

* OPEC chief sees higher compliance with oil cut, says confidence returning

* Iran will finalize contract with Total within two months- minister

* Russia's Rosneft, Libya's NOC sign oil offtake deal

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC sets tender to buy wheat shipped March 25-April 4

* Egypt's GASC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt central bank, investors reach agreement to settle pre-float credit lines

SAUDI ARABIA

* Six banks pitch for Aramco IPO role on Saudi bourse-sources

* Banks said to reject Saudi Telecom bid to resolve debt issue - Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia sees first deflation in over a decade, may be short-lived

* Creditors give backing to Al Ittefaq Steel 6.2bln riyal debt deal

* Saudi Arabia issues request for proposals for international sukuk - sources

* Bechtel wins contract to run Saudi project management office

* Saudi Postal Corp seeks bank advisers for privatisation -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says DP World cleared of misconduct over Djibouti terminal

* $1.1 bln in defence contracts announced on third day of Abu Dhabi expo

* Cemig CFO Castellari leaves for Abu Dhabi's Mubadala -source

* UAE sets 2017-2021 royalty fees for telco Etisalat

QATAR

* Moody's: Proposed three-way merger would be beneficial for Qatari Banks

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says to raise oil output capacity to 4.75 mln bpd by 2040

* Ooredoo Kuwait swings to profit in Q4, cuts dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches $600 million tap at 6.65 percent - leads

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q4 profit rises

* Bahrain January inflation falls sharply on food prices

* Bahrain Kuwait Insurance signs MOU to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank's stake in Takaful International

OMAN

* Oman set to announce dollar bond issue this week –sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)