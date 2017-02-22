MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 22

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls sharply as Arabtec slides, Egypt rebounds
* US oil holds near 7-wk high; OPEC upbeat on output curbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors look for rate hike clues from Fed
* Middle East Crude-Dubai inches higher; more April ESPO on offer
* IMF eyes Islamic finance stability, warns of hybrid risks
* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State set to storm airport, clear way to western Mosul
* Iran to sign oil contract to sell Russia 100,000 bpd - state TV
* Iran makes first raw sugar purchases in months to boost stocks – trade
* OPEC chief sees higher compliance with oil cut, says confidence returning
* Iran will finalize contract with Total within two months- minister
* Russia's Rosneft, Libya's NOC sign oil offtake deal
* Egypt's GASC sets tender to buy wheat shipped March 25-April 4
* Egypt's GASC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt central bank, investors reach agreement to settle pre-float credit lines
* Six banks pitch for Aramco IPO role on Saudi bourse-sources
* Banks said to reject Saudi Telecom bid to resolve debt issue - Bloomberg
* Saudi Arabia sees first deflation in over a decade, may be short-lived
* Creditors give backing to Al Ittefaq Steel 6.2bln riyal debt deal
* Saudi Arabia issues request for proposals for international sukuk - sources
* Bechtel wins contract to run Saudi project management office
* Saudi Postal Corp seeks bank advisers for privatisation -sources
* Dubai says DP World cleared of misconduct over Djibouti terminal
* $1.1 bln in defence contracts announced on third day of Abu Dhabi expo
* Cemig CFO Castellari leaves for Abu Dhabi's Mubadala -source
* UAE sets 2017-2021 royalty fees for telco Etisalat
* Moody's: Proposed three-way merger would be beneficial for Qatari Banks
* Kuwait says to raise oil output capacity to 4.75 mln bpd by 2040
* Ooredoo Kuwait swings to profit in Q4, cuts dividend
* Bahrain launches $600 million tap at 6.65 percent - leads
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q4 profit rises
* Bahrain January inflation falls sharply on food prices
* Bahrain Kuwait Insurance signs MOU to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank's stake in Takaful International
* Oman set to announce dollar bond issue this week –sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)