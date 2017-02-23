MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec surges, Saudi's Tasnee jumps after new deal

* Crude oil rises after report shows drop in stockpiles

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as U.S. dollar firms

* Middle East Crude-April premiums weaken as demand cools

* U.N. mediator not expecting quick breakthrough in Syria peace talks

* U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties

* Turkey's Ziraat says $7 bln of infrastructure investments expected in 2017

* Iran sends delegation to Saudi for talks on rejoining haj

* Malaysia's Petronas, Saudi Aramco to sign deal on RAPID refinery project

* Morocco inflation rises to 2.1 pct year/year in January

EGYPT

* First Iraqi crude shipment to arrive in Egypt by end-March -ambassador

* Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 tonnes of wheat -trade

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $395.2 million in January - website

* Egypt's floating pound already a success, billionaire Sawiris says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source

* Saudi's Red Sea International renews 226.4 mln riyals credit facilities with NCB

* Saudi's Mobily gets license to provide all telecommunication services

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms 5 UAE Banks; Maintains RWP on FGB

* $931 mln in defence contracts announced on day four of Abu Dhabi expo

* NBAD and FGB report proforma 2016 profit of 11.37 bln dirhams

* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.30/bbl below Oman

* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol

* Dubai's Arabtec gets regulatory nod for recapitalisation

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar misses forecasts with 99 pct profit slump

* Qatar says $50 oil price needed to spur investment

* Too early to say whether output cuts to be extended -Qatar minister

* Qatar Islamic Bank to increase Tier 1 sukuk limit to 7.5 bln riyals

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 profit falls

* Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 40.2 pct (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)