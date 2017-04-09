MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Syria attack, dollar shrugs off weak jobs report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Insurance rises on Q1 expectations, Gulf stocks mixed

* Oil rises after U.S. missile strike in Syria, weekly gain 3 pct

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to five-month high, gains capped by strong dollar

* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of more OSPs

* Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province-Observatory

* Russia warns of serious consequences from U.S. strike in Syria

* FULL TEXT-Trump statement on U.S. military strikes in Syria

* Iran's Rouhani wants chemical attack in Syria investigated

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump's Syria strikes don't justify crude worries

* UK's Johnson cancels Moscow visit after Syria gas attack

* Baghdad says U.S. pledges continued support for Iraq's war against IS

* State Dept memo shows unconstitutionality of Trump travel ban -ACLU

* Despite tough talk, Turkey caught between U.S. and Russia in Syria

* EXCLUSIVE-Situation in Syria constitutes international armed conflict - Red Cross

* Turkey's Erdogan courts nationalists, Kurds alike with hard line on PKK

* RPT-India's oil imports from Iran top 500,000 bpd in 2016/17- trade

* MEDIA-Rosneft said to prepay about $1 billion for Kurdistan oil- Bloomberg

* "Fight to the death": snipers slow down Iraqi forces in Mosul's Old City

* National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman

* Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel restrictions

* INTERVIEW-Iraq minister calls for war against graft in commodities

* Somali pirates suspected of hijacking Tuvalu-flagged ship - security source

* Head of Islamic finance body IFSB to retire

EGYPT

* Egypt calls on US and Russia to contain the conflict in Syria

* Average yields on Egyptian six-month T-bills rise, one-year T-bill yields fall

* Yields on Egypt's seven-year bonds rise, while three-year bonds fall

* Egypt oil ministry delegation to visit Iraq soon to sign import deal -ambassador

* Egypt's MM Group IPO covered more than 19 times

* Egypt Oil Minister says talks to import Iraqi crude oil still ongoing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says fully supports U.S. military strikes in Syria

* BRIEF-Saudi's Dar Al Arkan closes fourth tranche of USD denominated Islamic Sukuk Program

* BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook

* BRIEF-India talking to Saudi's Aramco for big Indian refinery -minister

* Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's P&O Ports wins $336 mln port concession in Somalia's Puntland

* Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors

* Dubai's DSI to talk with banks about existing debt, new facilities -CEO

* Greece asks investors to improve bids for Thessaloniki port sale

* Italy proposes layoff assistance for 1,300 Alitalia staff - union

QATAR

* Deutsche Bank's $8.5 bln cash call marks end of era for cuts

* TABLE-Qatar GDP growth slows in Q4 as oil and gas sector shrinks

* Qatar Airways CEO says laptop ban will send militants elsewhere

* Yield curve flattens in 1.25 bln riyal Qatar T-bill sale

* FIFA appeal panel lifts ban on Qatari official Al-Mohannadi

* QIA sells stake in Santander Brasil worth $737 mln

* TABLE-Qatar M2 money supply grows y/y for first time in 13 months

KUWAIT

* BUZZ-Kuwait says Shuaiba refinery closure will not lead to higher crude output

* Britain arrests wanted former head of Kuwait's social security fund

* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait appoints Emre Gurkan as CEO for Touch Lebanon

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be cancelled

* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain resumes operations after temporary power outage on April 5 (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)