FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 9, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 4 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Syria attack, dollar shrugs off weak jobs report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Insurance rises on Q1 expectations, Gulf stocks mixed

* Oil rises after U.S. missile strike in Syria, weekly gain 3 pct

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to five-month high, gains capped by strong dollar

* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of more OSPs

* Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province-Observatory

* Russia warns of serious consequences from U.S. strike in Syria

* FULL TEXT-Trump statement on U.S. military strikes in Syria

* Iran's Rouhani wants chemical attack in Syria investigated

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump's Syria strikes don't justify crude worries

* UK's Johnson cancels Moscow visit after Syria gas attack

* Baghdad says U.S. pledges continued support for Iraq's war against IS

* State Dept memo shows unconstitutionality of Trump travel ban -ACLU

* Despite tough talk, Turkey caught between U.S. and Russia in Syria

* EXCLUSIVE-Situation in Syria constitutes international armed conflict - Red Cross

* Turkey's Erdogan courts nationalists, Kurds alike with hard line on PKK

* RPT-India's oil imports from Iran top 500,000 bpd in 2016/17- trade

* MEDIA-Rosneft said to prepay about $1 billion for Kurdistan oil- Bloomberg

* "Fight to the death": snipers slow down Iraqi forces in Mosul's Old City

* National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman

* Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel restrictions

* INTERVIEW-Iraq minister calls for war against graft in commodities

* Somali pirates suspected of hijacking Tuvalu-flagged ship - security source

* Head of Islamic finance body IFSB to retire

EGYPT

* Egypt calls on US and Russia to contain the conflict in Syria

* Average yields on Egyptian six-month T-bills rise, one-year T-bill yields fall

* Yields on Egypt's seven-year bonds rise, while three-year bonds fall

* Egypt oil ministry delegation to visit Iraq soon to sign import deal -ambassador

* Egypt's MM Group IPO covered more than 19 times

* Egypt Oil Minister says talks to import Iraqi crude oil still ongoing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says fully supports U.S. military strikes in Syria

* BRIEF-Saudi's Dar Al Arkan closes fourth tranche of USD denominated Islamic Sukuk Program

* BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook

* BRIEF-India talking to Saudi's Aramco for big Indian refinery -minister

* Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's P&O Ports wins $336 mln port concession in Somalia's Puntland

* Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors

* Dubai's DSI to talk with banks about existing debt, new facilities -CEO

* Greece asks investors to improve bids for Thessaloniki port sale

* Italy proposes layoff assistance for 1,300 Alitalia staff - union

QATAR

* Deutsche Bank's $8.5 bln cash call marks end of era for cuts

* TABLE-Qatar GDP growth slows in Q4 as oil and gas sector shrinks

* Qatar Airways CEO says laptop ban will send militants elsewhere

* Yield curve flattens in 1.25 bln riyal Qatar T-bill sale

* FIFA appeal panel lifts ban on Qatari official Al-Mohannadi

* QIA sells stake in Santander Brasil worth $737 mln

* TABLE-Qatar M2 money supply grows y/y for first time in 13 months

KUWAIT

* BUZZ-Kuwait says Shuaiba refinery closure will not lead to higher crude output

* Britain arrests wanted former head of Kuwait's social security fund

* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait appoints Emre Gurkan as CEO for Touch Lebanon

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be cancelled

* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain resumes operations after temporary power outage on April 5 (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.