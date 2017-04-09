MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Syria attack, dollar shrugs off weak jobs report
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Insurance rises on Q1 expectations, Gulf stocks mixed
* Oil rises after U.S. missile strike in Syria, weekly gain 3 pct
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to five-month high, gains capped by strong dollar
* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of more OSPs
* Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province-Observatory
* Russia warns of serious consequences from U.S. strike in Syria
* FULL TEXT-Trump statement on U.S. military strikes in Syria
* Iran's Rouhani wants chemical attack in Syria investigated
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump's Syria strikes don't justify crude worries
* UK's Johnson cancels Moscow visit after Syria gas attack
* Baghdad says U.S. pledges continued support for Iraq's war against IS
* State Dept memo shows unconstitutionality of Trump travel ban -ACLU
* Despite tough talk, Turkey caught between U.S. and Russia in Syria
* EXCLUSIVE-Situation in Syria constitutes international armed conflict - Red Cross
* Turkey's Erdogan courts nationalists, Kurds alike with hard line on PKK
* RPT-India's oil imports from Iran top 500,000 bpd in 2016/17- trade
* MEDIA-Rosneft said to prepay about $1 billion for Kurdistan oil- Bloomberg
* "Fight to the death": snipers slow down Iraqi forces in Mosul's Old City
* National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman
* Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel restrictions
* INTERVIEW-Iraq minister calls for war against graft in commodities
* Somali pirates suspected of hijacking Tuvalu-flagged ship - security source
* Head of Islamic finance body IFSB to retire
* Egypt calls on US and Russia to contain the conflict in Syria
* Average yields on Egyptian six-month T-bills rise, one-year T-bill yields fall
* Yields on Egypt's seven-year bonds rise, while three-year bonds fall
* Egypt oil ministry delegation to visit Iraq soon to sign import deal -ambassador
* Egypt's MM Group IPO covered more than 19 times
* Egypt Oil Minister says talks to import Iraqi crude oil still ongoing
* Saudi Arabia says fully supports U.S. military strikes in Syria
* BRIEF-Saudi's Dar Al Arkan closes fourth tranche of USD denominated Islamic Sukuk Program
* BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook
* BRIEF-India talking to Saudi's Aramco for big Indian refinery -minister
* Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city
* Dubai's P&O Ports wins $336 mln port concession in Somalia's Puntland
* Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors
* Dubai's DSI to talk with banks about existing debt, new facilities -CEO
* Greece asks investors to improve bids for Thessaloniki port sale
* Italy proposes layoff assistance for 1,300 Alitalia staff - union
* Deutsche Bank's $8.5 bln cash call marks end of era for cuts
* TABLE-Qatar GDP growth slows in Q4 as oil and gas sector shrinks
* Qatar Airways CEO says laptop ban will send militants elsewhere
* Yield curve flattens in 1.25 bln riyal Qatar T-bill sale
* FIFA appeal panel lifts ban on Qatari official Al-Mohannadi
* QIA sells stake in Santander Brasil worth $737 mln
* TABLE-Qatar M2 money supply grows y/y for first time in 13 months
* BUZZ-Kuwait says Shuaiba refinery closure will not lead to higher crude output
* Britain arrests wanted former head of Kuwait's social security fund
* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait appoints Emre Gurkan as CEO for Touch Lebanon
* Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be cancelled
* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain resumes operations after temporary power outage on April 5 (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)