MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 10

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for a rough ride as geopolitical risks rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most Mideast markets down

* Oil prices firm on strong demand, political uncertainty in Syria

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar

* G7 foreign ministers seek U.S. clarity over Syria

* Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44

* Assad allies say U.S. attack on Syria air base crosses "red lines"

* Trump aides differ over Assad's future after Syria attack

* ANALYSIS-Assad could see U.S. strike as just a "slap on the wrist"

* UK defence minister: Russia responsible by proxy for Syria chemical deaths

* Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad's leadership in Syria

* Sadr becomes first Iraqi Shi'ite leader to urge Assad to step down

* Iraqis celebrate Palm Sunday near Mosul for the first time in three years

* Iran's Rouhani condemns U.S. attack on Syria, chides Gulf Arabs

* Iran cuts May Light crude price to Asia by $0.30/bbl - source

* Hardline prosecutor emerges as main challenger to Iran's Rouhani

* Iran security body reviewing new IPC oil contracts - minister

* Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

EGYPT

* Average yield on Egyptian 3-month treasury bill drops, 9-month bill rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi citizens

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Creditors pursue legal action against Dubai’s Pacific Controls - sources

* Mubadala expected to raise over $1 billion with dual-tranche bond – sources

