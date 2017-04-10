MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 10

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for a rough ride as geopolitical risks rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most Mideast markets down
* Oil prices firm on strong demand, political uncertainty in Syria
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar
* G7 foreign ministers seek U.S. clarity over Syria
* Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44
* Assad allies say U.S. attack on Syria air base crosses "red lines"
* Trump aides differ over Assad's future after Syria attack
* ANALYSIS-Assad could see U.S. strike as just a "slap on the wrist"
* UK defence minister: Russia responsible by proxy for Syria chemical deaths
* Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad's leadership in Syria
* Sadr becomes first Iraqi Shi'ite leader to urge Assad to step down
* Iraqis celebrate Palm Sunday near Mosul for the first time in three years
* Iran's Rouhani condemns U.S. attack on Syria, chides Gulf Arabs
* Iran cuts May Light crude price to Asia by $0.30/bbl - source
* Hardline prosecutor emerges as main challenger to Iran's Rouhani
* Iran security body reviewing new IPC oil contracts - minister
* Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
* Average yield on Egyptian 3-month treasury bill drops, 9-month bill rises
* Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi citizens
* Creditors pursue legal action against Dubai’s Pacific Controls - sources
* Mubadala expected to raise over $1 billion with dual-tranche bond – sources
* Intesa Sanpaolo sets up new branches in Abu Dhabi, Doha (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)