MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 11

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, Treasuries and yen up on geopolitical tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical risk keeps funds away, but Abu Dhabi's TAQA shines
* Oil hits 5-week top on geopolitical tensions, strong demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as geopolitical worries spur safe-haven buying
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Canada outage may shut US arb
* Iraq holds May Basra crude prices to Asia steady
* Libya's Sharara oilfield shut again as pipeline blocked: sources
* Algeria's "new economic model" sees energy dependency unsustainable
* G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad
* Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market
* Turkey's Simsek: 'No' result on April 16 will lift country's risk premium
* IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
* Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved
* Egypt cabinet approves import deal for Iraq crude oil -oil minister
* Egypt's inflation surge begins to slow in March
* Egypt to hold treasury bill auctions ahead of Easter holiday
* Egypt's 5-year bond average yield edges up, 10-year yield dips at auction
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes advising on 5-6 IPOs, acquisitions
* MIDEAST DEBT-Hefty demand to keep Saudi Arabia’s debut dollar sukuk pricing in check – investors
* U.S. lawmakers raise doubts on sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia shortlists companies for its solar, wind projects
* Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating activities
* Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as it seeks Chinese investors for IPO
* Etisalat Nigeria yet to agree debt deal with lenders -source
* UAE's DAMAC gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead
* Qatar cuts March Marine OSP to $50.55/bbl; Land crude at $51.70 -document
* Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds -offer document
* Qatar First Bank appoints Khalid Al Khouri as acting CEO
* Kuwait expects higher OPEC, non-OPEC compliance in March - oil minister (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)