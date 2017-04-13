MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 13

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 results buoy banks; Zain Saudi soars on record profit
* Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions
* Middle East Crude-Al-Shaheen kicks off June trade at weaker levels
* U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks
* Lebanese president blocks expected extension of parliament's term
* Libya's Wafa oil and gas field reopens, force majeure lifted - NOC
* OPEC over-delivers on oil cuts in March, but sees more from rivals
* Ex-president Ahmadinejad submits name for Iranian presidential election
* Ai Weiwei calls on Gulf states to do more to help Syrian refugees
* Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy income dives
* Turkey's Simsek says fiscal policy easing temporary, rapid improvement seen in H2
* South Sudan war puts neighbour's tolerance of refugees to the test
* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills rise at auction
* Telecom Egypt to pay 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend on April 27
* Saudi Arabia sets size of debut dollar sukuk at $9 bln
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 2.4 pct, beating forecasts
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Zain Saudi reports first quarterly profit, beats forecasts
* Saudi British Bank posts 9.3 pct profit drop, meets forecasts
* Saudi Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to Asia, offers more light oil
* Abu Dhabi’s property market under pressure from sluggish economy
* UAE's Mashreq Q1 net profit up 2.7 pct
* Siemens to set up global logistics headquarters in Dubai
* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 10
* First Abu Dhabi Bank cuts up to 20 jobs in global markets -sources
* Kuwait's Alimtiaz raises $120 mln from HumanSoft stake sale
* Oman's Ahli Bank to issue 50 mln rials perpetual bonds (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)