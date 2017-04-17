MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 17

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks down on 9/11 lawsuit, real estate weighs on Abu Dhabi
* Oil down slightly in subdued trade after failed North Korean missile test
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-month peak on rising geopolitical worries
* Turkey's Erdogan declares referendum victory, opponents plan challenge
* Iraqi police accuse IS of chemical weapons attack in Mosul
* Iraq says to import wheat and rice through direct contracts
* Flooding cuts off aid supplies, escape route from west Mosul
* Syrian army regains key town in north Hama province
* Death toll from Aleppo bus convoy bomb attack at least 126 - Observatory
* Trump aide McMaster: Time for tough talks with Russia
* Iran launches offshore gas projects in Gulf
* Cairo court acquits Egyptian-American of human trafficking charges
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi to shelve, reform billions of dollars of unfinished projects -sources
* Saudi's Riyad Bank reports 10.8 pct profit fall but beats forecasts
* BRIEF-Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons board decides not to distribute FY dividends
* BRIEF-Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries renews 45 mln riyals Islamic credit facility
* Abu Dhabi state fund considers venture with property firm Eshraq
* Abu Dhabi's $1 bln mall with indoor snow park delayed until 2020
* MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec appoints Peter Pollard as Group CFO-sources
* Dubai's DP World, Port of Fujairah end concession agreement
* BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba secures ECA supported facilities to finance line 6 expansion project
* BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
* BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Agility Public Warehousing to develop new warehouses over three years period
* Qatar Islamic Bank posts 12.8 pct profit rise, in line with forecasts
* BRIEF-Oman's Hotels Management International Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Oman Investment and Finance group's Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Omani Qatari Telecommunications Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications Q1 profit falls (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)